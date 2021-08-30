Tokyo Electron Introduces Prexa™, the Next-Generation 300mm Wafer Prober

Prexa™

TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Electron (TEL; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshiki Kawai) today announced the launch of Prexa™, the next-generation 300mm wafer prober that succeeds the Precio™ series of 300mm wafer probers.



Demand for semiconductors is rising with the growth of information and communication technologies and the ongoing shift to a digital society. Accordingly, technological requirements for semiconductor production equipment are also becoming increasingly complex and challenging. In addition to process scaling, 3D stacking is drawing the industry’s attention as it enables leading-edge packaging that integrates multiple devices and/or heterogeneous devices. Its implementation necessitates a wafer testing process with reliable KGD* performance, which requires advanced features for wafer probers.

While inheriting a number of key technologies from the Precio series, the Prexa wafer prober also adopts innovative functions and features—including error/assist reduction and enhanced automation—to achieve higher productivity than its predecessors. The Prexa platform also supports features that are drawing attention lately, including thermal control during the device tests and high load control of the stage for memory device.

Functions and features of Prexa:

Automation of operations including setups



Error/assist reduction and high-accuracy contact enabled by the latest optic system and new algorithms



High-speed inspection of probe tips and probe marks



Software structure designed to enhance customer support

“The introduction of advanced-packaging technologies for integrating multiple and/or heterogeneous devices is accelerating along with the continuing scaling in semiconductor manufacturing, where the importance of wafer testing is getting greater than ever before,” said Yohei Sato, General Manager of ATS BU at Tokyo Electron Limited. “Prexa offers high productivity and many advanced functions to meet our customers’ wide-ranging needs.”

TEL remains committed to providing the Best Products and Best Technical Service that satisfy the market’s needs.

* KGD: Known Good Die. It refers to bare chips (or bare dies) that have been fully tested and assured to be defect-free before being placed into their packages.

Precio and Prexa are registered trademarks or trademarks of Tokyo Electron Group in Japan and/or other countries.

