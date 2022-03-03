Tokyo court gives ex-Nissan exec Kelly suspended sentence

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
Greg Kelly, former executive of Japanese automaker Nissan, walks in to the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court gave Greg Kelly, a former American executive at Nissan Motor charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay, a 6-month suspended sentence.

The verdict announced Thursday will allow Kelly to return to the U.S. immediately.

Kelly was arrested in November 2018 at the same time as Ghosn, former Nissan chairman and head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Both have insisted they are innocent, arguing that the money at the center of the charges was never paid or decided.

The judge found Kelly not guilty of some counts but guilty of charges for one year only. His sentence was suspended for three years.

The trial began in September 2020, with Ghosn absent after he jumped bail in late 2019, hiding in a box for music instruments on a private jet. He fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, and has been writing books and making movies about the ordeal after his arrest.

Kelly and his legal team, headed by Yoichi Kitamura, argued during the trial at Tokyo District Court that Kelly was searching for legal ways to pay Ghosn to stop him from leaving for a competitor.

Prosecutors had asked that Kelly be sentenced to two years in prison. They alleged Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan Motor Co. underreported Ghosn’s compensation by 9 billion yen ($78 million) in filings over eight years through 2018.

During the trial, the prosecution presented as evidence various documents calculating Ghosn’s so-called “deferred compensation.” Nissan pled guilty and paid a 200 million yen ($1.7 million) fine.

Ghosn was a superstar at Nissan, which he headed for nearly 20 years. French alliance partner Renault SA sent him to lead a turnaround of its near-bankrupt alliance partner. His downfall was sudden, with Nissan officials who had been close to him accusing him of amassing power for personal gain and planning a merger of Nissan with Renault.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan, while Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, owns 15% of Renault. Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, owns 34% of smaller Japanese automaker Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Motor. The French government owns 15% of Renault.

Japanese executives tend to be paid far less than their American counterparts, an important factor in the trial. Disclosure of high executive pay became required in Japan in 2010, and what was disclosed for Ghosn, at about $9.5 million even without the deferred compensation, had raised eyebrows.

Kelly has been out on bail and living with his wife in a Tokyo apartment. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel recently expressed support for Kelly, saying he hoped Kelly could soon be reunited with his grandchildren in the U.S.

“I am now here as a representative of the United States, and Mr. Kelly is a citizen of the United States, and this comes with the obligations as the ambassador of the United States to advocate on his behalf,” Emanuel said.

Kelly was hired by Nissan’s U.S. division in 1988, more than a decade before Ghosn arrived at Nissan, and became a representative director in 2012, the first American on Nissan’s board. He worked mostly in legal counsel and human resources.

Separately, two Americans extradited from the U.S. to Japan on charges of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan were found guilty in July 2021. Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months.

The conviction rate in Japanese criminal trials exceeds 99%.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Magic, Okeke hand Rockets eighth straight loss 119-111

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night in a game between the bottom teams in the NBA's Eastern and Western Conferences. Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who broke a four-game losing streak. Jalen Green led Houston with 23 points and Christian Wood added 21 points and 11 rebounds in Houston's eighth straight loss. Okeke, who also had nine rebounds and four

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.