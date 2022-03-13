Tokyo Broadcasting System Seeks International Co-Production Partnerships

In a move that befits the streaming era, Japan’s Tokyo Broadcasting System Television is looking to make itself more of an international force. It will invest in more international shows and strike new coproduction partnerships.

The company unveiled its new strategy on Friday at the South By South West (SXSW) festival in the U.S.

More from Variety

It followed ten months on from the launch of TBS’s Vision 2030 program which sought to increase content spending, launch a new division and expand into related areas such as licensing. The new unit was announced as having a content budget of JPY30 billion ($266 million).

To realize its vision as an international force, TBS will be looking for global partners for co-production of creative content for the global and Japanese audience; co-production of live entertainment for the global audience; strategic co-investment in global content; and combining cutting edge technology to create top-notch entertainment.

“From production companies to start ups, we are literally open-minded to any kind of company within and around the entertainment industry. Tokyo Broadcasting System is about to transform into a whole new company,” said the company’s global producer Ichikawa Ryutaro.

TBS has recently partnered with global platforms Netflix and Disney Plus, and with international content creators, including South Korea’s CJ ENM, Israel’s Keshet International and India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The Netflix deal kicked off with TBS series “Japan Sinks: People of Hope,” and realty TV show “The Future Diary.”

TBS’s most famous shows include drama series “Naoki Hanzawa” and the sports entertainment shows “Ninja Warrior” and “Takeshi’s Castle.”

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.