Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening ceremony LIVE: Ellie Simmonds carries flag for Great Britain

The Tokyo Paralympics begins today with the opening ceremony kicking things off in Japan despite rising cases of Covid-19.

The Paralympics will see athletes handed their opportunity to shine just like the Tokyo Olympics after the delay due to the pandemic.

The hope and expectation is that not only will there be elite-level competition, but the organisers want the Paralympics to enhance and prove Japanese society to be more inclusive.

It is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, 57 years on from their first Games in 1964, with 4,400 athletes in Tokyo representing 162 national Paralympic committees.

There will be 539 medal events on offer across 22 sports too. We can look forward to new events in the form of Para-badminton and Para-taekwondo, though Para-sailing and football seven-a-side have been cut since Rio 2016.

Team GB will have athletes in action across 19 of the 22 sports, with the Rio total of 147 medals, including 64 gold medals, the target to beat, having finished second behind China overall - a best haul since 1988.

Read More

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics schedule: Day-by-day events, dates, times and venues

Team GB athletes to watch out for at the 2020 Paralympics

What time is the Paralympics opening ceremony today? TV channel information and more

Paralympics Opening Ceremony latest updates

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

13:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The United States of America have entered the Olympic Stadium - the team who have won more Paralympic medals than any other country.

Iraq war veteran and para triathlete Melissa Stockwell and wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki are the country’s flag-bearers.

France, as the next hosts of the Paralympics are next, followed by the huge delegation of hosts Japan - who are the final country to arrive.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

Story continues

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Some countries are competing at a Paralympic Games for the first time, such as the Maldives, who have just been introduced to the Olympic Stadium.

The island nation have two visually impaired athletes who will be competing in the 100m.

What a team 😍



Who’s ready to cheer on our Paralympians in Tokyo?



Please reply with a suitable gif immediately 👇#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/KO1C0WgCVy — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 24, 2021

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

13:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Similar to the opening ceremony of the Olympics, not all countries have sent their full team to the stadium for today’s event.

Brazil, for example, have the second largest delegation at the Paralympics but only had a few athletes enter the stadium under the country’s flag at the Olympic Stadium.

There are still plenty of countries who are up for the party, however, such as Venezuela who win the award for the best entry so far.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

The arrival lounge in the ‘Para Airport’ is filling up nicely as athletes continue to enter the stadium under their country’s flag.

There have been some outstanding outfits on display so far. Notably from Cameroon and this effort from Ethiopia.

(Getty Images)

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Here come the Paralympics GB team! Ellie Simmonds and John Stubbs carry the team’s flag into the stadium side by side as they wave to their fellow athletes.

The GB team features 227 competitors, who will take part in 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports over the next two weeks.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

12:26 , Jamie Braidwood

The flag of Afghanistan is carried into the stadium - country’s two Paralympic athletes have been unable to travel to Tokyo due to the takeover of the Taliban.

Taekwondo competitor Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, who was scheduled to take part in the athletics, planned to arrive in Tokyo last week but were unable to board a flight out of Afghanistan.

Khudadadi was aiming to become the first woman to represent Afghanistan at a Paralympic Games.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

12:23 , Jamie Braidwood

The Refugee Paralympic Team are the first group of athletes to make their way into the Paralympic Stadium, under the banner of the Paralympic symbols.

Six athletes will represent the team in Tokyo, comprised of five men and a woman, and will compete across para athletics, para swimming, para canoe and taekwondo.

The team represents the more than 82 million people around the world who have been forced to flee war, persecution, and human rights abuses, 12 million of whom live with a disability.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

12:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The three components of the Paralympic symbols are carried into the stadium at the conclusion of the second act, followed by another display of fireworks in Tokyo.

That is followed by a video montage of the 22 sports that will take place at the Paralympic Games over the next two weeks.

Up next is the arrival of the Paralympic athletes from across the world.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway

12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

The Japanese national flag is raised at the Olympic Stadium before the second act of the performance at the opening ceremony.

Performers are working together to build energy at the ‘Para Airport’ in order to create flight, which is a central part of the show’s concept.

Time for business at the Para Airport to begin!



The Crew are getting ready to make the wind blow🌬️ at the #OpeningCeremony#UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cBud8kf1fn — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 24, 2021

Paralympics Opening Ceremony underway!

12:07 , Jamie Braidwood

The opening ceremony gets underway in Tokyo with a colourful countdown before a short fireworks display at the Olympic Stadium.

The national flag of Japan is then brought into the stadium by five home para athletes, some of whom have competed and won gold medals at previous Paralympics and others who are competing at the upcoming Games, as well as a rescue worker.

The opening set of the ceremony is the ‘Para Airport’, which represents the hub where Para athletes from all over the world meet and the “place where change begins”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England forward Marcus Rashford gets behind Paralympics GB

11:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford will be tuning in to watching the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, which will begin shortly at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Let’s all get behind @ParalympicsGB 🇬🇧 good luck to everyone involved. Opening ceremony today on C4. Events start tomorrow 🏅I’ll definitely be tuning in ♥️ Have a good day everyone — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 24, 2021

Paralympics Opening Ceremony: John Stubbs GB’s second flag carrier

11:47 , Jamie Braidwood

John Stubbs is also a veteran of the Paralympics and Great Britain’s oldest athlete at these Games will join Ellie Simmonds in carrying the team’s flag at the opening ceremony.

The 56-year-old archer won a gold at Beijing 2008 in the individual compound event before taking a silver in the team event at London 2012.

“It’s an absolute honour to be representing ParalympicsGB as flag bearer alongside Ellie,” he said.

“I felt incredibly emotional when I was told the news. For any elite athlete to go to the Games and be bestowed this honour is a privilege. Words can’t describe what it means to me.

“It’s been a torrid year - unfortunately I lost my dad in January. He was my biggest fan, and hopefully if he’s looking down on me, he’s there saying, ‘do it for the Stubbs family John, you’ve earned it and you deserve it’.

“I know my family will be as proud as punch.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Ellie Simmonds to carry GB flag

11:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds will add to her distinguished Paralympics career when she carries Team GB’s flag at the opening ceremony alongside John Stubbs.

Simmonds has won eight medals at her three previous appearances at the Games, including five golds, and was Great Britain’s youngest athlete on her debut in Beijing in 2008 at age 13.

She won two gold medals that year and was named BBC young sports personality of the year, but her most memorable sporting achievement came in 2012 when she won two gold medals, and four overall, on home soil at the London Paralympics.

Now 28, Simmonds becomes the first woman since Maggie McEleny at Sydney 2000 to carry the flag for Paralympics GB. She will be competing in three swimming events in Tokyo.

(Getty Images)

Concept of the Paralympics Opening Ceremony

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

“In life, we don’t always have the wind at our backs.

“Sometimes, we try to move forward but cannot get far. We can’t see where we’re going or make sense of our surroundings. We stop in our tracks and withdraw into ourselves. We all know what it’s like to face headwinds.

“But Paralympic athletes know that no matter which way the wind blows, its power can be harnessed to move forward. They know that by being brave and spreading their wings, they can reach extraordinary heights.

“And now, the Paralympic Games will finally begin. The world will watch as athletes put on incredible performances over the coming weeks. And as we watch, we may discover that we too have wings.”

'In life, we don't always have the wind at our backs'.



Learn about the concept behind the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games #OpeningCeremony



4⃣0⃣ Minutes To Go! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/lh6OPsoxF6 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 24, 2021

Stage set for Paralympics Opening Ceremony

11:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The theme of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics has been revealed as “We Have Wings”, which intends to raise awareness of the courage of the athletes at the Games, according to the organising committee.

Organisers say the ceremony will take inspiration from the athletes who spread their wings “no matter which way the wind blows”.

The theme of the Opening Ceremony backs up the overall message of the Tokyo Paralympics, which organisers have called “Moving Forward”.

Jody Cundy: Cycling king gearing up for Paralympic Games like no other

10:48 , Jack Rathborn

Jody Cundy insists the sound of the Izu silence will suit ParalympicsGB’s cyclists just fine as he gears up for a Games like no other at Tokyo 2020.

Evergreen Cundy, 42, will compete at his seventh consecutive Paralympics this week bidding to add to his bulging haul of ten medals scooped since 1996.

He starred as a swimmer in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens before a decision to switch to cycling in 2006 saw the glory continue to flow.

Cundy powered to kilo gold in 2008 and 2016 but infamously hit the headlines at London 2012 for his heated televised outburst at being disqualified in front of a raucous home crowd.

Cycling king Jody Cundy gearing up for Paralympic Games like no other

Tokyo Paralympics: 5 brilliant sports to get into this year

10:39 , Jack Rathborn

If there’s been a sport-shaped hole in your life since the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up, you’re in luck: the Paralympic Games are about to kick off.

Running from August 24 to September 5, extraordinary feats of athleticism will be played out among 537 events in 22 sports.

If you’re a newbie to the Paralympics, these are some of the most captivating sports to keep an eye on in Tokyo…

Tokyo Paralympics: 5 brilliant sports to get into this year

Ellie Simmonds embracing a fresh perspective ahead of fourth Paralympic Games

10:39 , Jack Rathborn

With age comes wisdom and Ellie Simmonds insists she’s taking a more holistic approach to her fourth Paralympic Games.

The five-time swimming gold medallist will wave the British flag at Tuesday’s opening ceremony alongside archery’s John Stubbs, 13 years after she burst onto the scene with an unexpected Beijing double gold.

Simmonds, then just 13, became the face of British para sport and the golds have not stopped flowing since, with two more in London and another in Rio as well as eight at the World Championships.

Ellie Simmonds embracing a fresh perspective ahead of fourth Paralympic Games

ParalympicsGB swimmer Tully Kearney ready to fulfil ‘unreal’ lifelong dream

10:38 , Jack Rathborn

Tenacious Tully Kearney says her rousing Paralympic recovery tale should be proof to anyone with a disability they should never stop chasing their dreams.

Kearney, 24, will finally fulfil a lifetime ambition this week as she takes to the Tokyo water as part of ParalympicsGB’s 23-strong swimming squad.

Kearney, a seven-time world champion across freestyle and butterfly, had her Rio 2016 hopes ruthlessly ripped away as she was forced to withdraw owing to a significant progression of her generalised dystonia.

ParalympicsGB swimmer Tully Kearney ready to fulfil ‘unreal’ lifelong dream

Team GB athletes to watch out for at the 2020 Paralympics

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

ParalympicsGB travel to the delayed Tokyo Games seeking to emulate the fine form which saw the team finish second in the overall medal table at Rio 2016.

Here are 10 picks for Great Britain’s best hopes for gold.

10 Team GB athletes who could strike gold at the 2020 Paralympics