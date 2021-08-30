Tokyo 2020 Paralympics LIVE: GB’s Andrew Small wins gold as Jonnie Peacock runs for third successive title

Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain (C) competes competes in in Men’s 100m on day 5 (Getty Images)

It’s the day six of the Tokyo Paralympics games with shooting para sport kicking off on Monday.

Great Britain’s wheelchair racer Andrew Small has already won the day’s first Paralympic gold for the country after blitzing his rivals in the men’s T33 100m final.

Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock Wheelchair, who is Great Britain’s best-known Paralympians, will go on the track to claim his third sprint title in the T64 100m.

Small’s victory has brought ParalympicsGB’s 25th gold of the Games, only behind China that has claimed 47 gold medals.

There would be 13 sports to enjoy on day six with medals up for grabs in seven of the sports.

Swimmer Ellie Robinson will hope to celebrate her birthday with a gold medal victory in S6 50m butterfly. She is hoping to retain her Rio Games title when she won gold while Stephanie Millward will compete for S9 100m butterfly.

Meanwhile, Chile’s Francisca Mardones Sepulveda made a world record in short put again, breaking her previous record. She threw 8.33m for gold ahead of Mexico.

India’s Avani Lekhara won gold in the air rifle competition in women’s 10m standing SH1.

All eyes are set on men’s wheelchair basketball team clashing with Australia in their pool games.

Andrew Small reacts after gold medal victory: ‘Hate Mondays’

05:25 , Shweta Sharma

Great Britain’s Andrew Small, who upgraded to gold after winning a bronze medal in the 2016 Games in Rio for the men’s 100m T33, has reacted to his victory, saying he never expects outcomes.

“I entered the race, I don’t ever expect outcomes, I just go and do it and see what happens and hey ho this is where we got,” the 28-year-old told Channel 4.

“I normally have a Garfield brought to me where ‘I hate Mondays’, so I may have to change that now.”

He won ahead of Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait as compariot Harri Jenkins closed in to claim the third spot.

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Paralympics Games 2020