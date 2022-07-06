Tokenizing Ownership in Oil with a Game-changing New Miner

Oil Club
·4 min read

Oil club is a smart contract miner that adheres to the oil and gas sectors' norms.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil club is a smart contract miner that adheres to the oil and gas sectors' norms. Club members can earn up to 14 percent in daily prizes and engage in continuously developing techniques to maximize earnings based on market conditions. Ziyen Energy pioneered the notion of oil sector tokenization through the ZiyenCoin Security Token Offering.

Ziyen Energy founded Energy Tokens in 2019 in conjunction with renowned blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory, and trading experts to build the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform uses permission-based blockchain technology to tokenize ownership interests in energy-producing assets.

Economics of Smart Contracts

The world's confirmed oil reserves are 65 trillion barrels, which, based on current usage, is enough for 47 years, ignoring current oil extraction of roughly 80 million barrels per day.

Why are oil and gas prices rising?

Because the price of oil is primarily determined by scarcity and geopolitical ties, the price margin is very speculative and overstated. Despite the fact that the world possesses 47 years of oil reserves, artificial scarcity, sanctions, logistical bottlenecks, and increasingly speculative approaches push up the price. The same idea applies to the oil club smart contract, in which members with OIL decide whether to accept immediate gains from their WELLS extraction share and drive down the oil price or to create scarcity by reinvesting in the lease of the WELLS and driving up the price.

So, what exactly are WELLS?

WELLS are virtual shares of an oil drilling well that are used to extract oil in petroleum, or in the setting of a smart contract to mine rewards in the form of OIL, which is displayed in its price connection to BNB. The more WELLS a leaseholder has, the more OIL is mined.

WELLS are leased and so cannot be sold.

How much do OIL and WELLS cost?

The price of OIL and WELLS varies according to market conditions. If you reinvest the OIL value in leasing more WELLS, their market value rises, earning you more BNB incentives on sale.

Do the WELLS reduce OIL sales?

The sale of OIL has no effect on the number of WELLS lease shares you possess. However, selling too frequently can alter the OIL price and reset your extraction rate to default (8%), thereby reducing your earnings.

So, how does the reward rate increase?

To encourage the club's long-term strategic thinking, the individual percentage rate will increase by 2% for each successive 7 days of leasing WELLS without selling OIL, but will be restricted to 14% per day to ensure sustainability. Members do not earn BNB; instead, they extract OIL, which has a predetermined extraction rate. The ultimate reward will be determined by the price of OIL, which is now rising and will surpass the projected amount.

What is the oil.club referral program?

Even if you did not invest, you can refer friends. You’ll receive 5% of their investments (new leases). The referral rate may appear lower than industry standards, but a larger amount has been shown to undermine the contract's sustainability and lead to the referral program being exploited and draining earnings from other members.

How can I go about leasing WELLS or selling OIL?

There are no restrictions on your actions; the reward is recalculated every 3 seconds, and a new BSC chain block is created; however, you must be wary of network expenses.

What is the membership fee?

There is a 2% club fee, which is entirely invested in marketing and partnerships to help develop the community and raise knowledge of our club.

What distinguishes the Oil.club initiative from others on the market and in the category?

An optimized smart contract, validated by the detection of algorithmic flaws in prior projects, ensures assured contract growth and stability.

Is it too late to make an investment in the Oil Club?

Although the Oil Club smart contract does not provide you with actual oil barrels, oil wells, or land to own, it may provide you with reliable returns ranging from 8% to 14% each day provided you follow their investing rules. Given that there are no restrictions on taking gains or reinvesting, compounding will play a significant role in deciding the number of your returns. Is it, however, too late?

The smart contract's algorithm regulates the price of the club's "tokenized asset," OIL, in such a way that if too many members sell their OIL instead of leasing more WELLS and stocking OIL, their returns diminish by temporarily lowering their rate, and the OIL price, allowing new investors to enter at a favorable price and count their profits from there.

The aforementioned algorithm develops a long-term financial model that allows new members to join at any point and begin earning money.

Contacts:

Project website - https://Oil.Club

Official Chat https://t.me/OilclubOfficialChat

Official Channel - https://t.me/OilClubOfficialChannel

24/7 Support - https://t.me/OILCLUBSUPPORT

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Contact Name - Amsel Stefan
Email - amsel@oil.club
Location - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Company Name - Oil Club

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f