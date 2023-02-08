Our 14 favorite toiletry bags for your travel essentials—LL Bean, Everlane, Away

Best toiletry bag: Find a bag that can hold all of your travel essentials from Everlane, LL Bean, Away.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether it's in a purse or a big piece of luggage, it's essential to keep your toiletries organized. In your typical day to day, you probably rely on a number of things to look and feel your best, from your toothbrush to a face wash to a face or body razor. When it comes to bringing all of these essentials with you everywhere you go, you’ll require at least one toiletry bag to keep your must-haves organized.

Here are some of our picks for the best travel toiletry bags on the market right now for weekend warriors, avid travelers and anyone in between.

►Disney+ deal: Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Disney+ for $6.99 a month today

►Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

1. For weekend getaways: L.L Bean personal organizer toiletry bag

Prepare for the outdoors with this toiletry bag from L.L. Bean.

Heading on a weekend-long trip somewhere outdoors? This bag from L.L. Bean is a great option to carry your necessities. It’s complete with a removable mirror, a shower caddy and plenty of pockets for small bottles of your favorite shampoo, face wash and body wash. Other key features include its waterproof nylon and polyester material, plus its claim to withstand temperatures as low as -20°F. You can find it in four hues—black, blue, red and navy—and it’s a best-selling option with a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,500 shoppers.

$30 at L.L. Bean

2. For space-strapped travelers: Everlane The Renew Transit Catch-All case

Stay organized with this Everlane pouch.

If you often find yourself strapped for space in your luggage, Everlane’s Renew Transit Carry-All Case is a solid option. Available in four colors—black, gray-white, green and blue—the water-resistant, polyester bag features an impressive five interior “drop-in” (cinched) pockets plus one exterior zippered pocket. You can even snap the sides of the bag into place using exterior buttons to keep the case propped open or to make the bag more compact when the zipper is closed. If its design elements aren’t enough to convince you, it has a 4.8-star rating from more than 200 customers.

Story continues

$35 at Everlane

3. For a sturdier option: Away large toiletry bag

Snag this sleek option from Away Travel.

Away Travel has become synonymous with sturdy luggage in pretty hues like millennial pink and forest green. In fact, we tested out the brand’s carry-on and found that it mimics the feel of luxury luggage while costing less than high-end brands. The company’s large toiletry bag lands at a higher price compared to others on this list, but for good reason: It features a water-resistant nylon body and three interior pockets, some of which are transparent or mesh, helping you avoid sifting through them to find your belongings.

If you’re wary about the cost, Away offers a 100-day trial that allows you to test this baby out before making a permanent commitment. It has a 4.7-star rating from users, with one happy shopper finding that “it’s big enough for all your needs but also small enough to pack.” You can snag it in black, green, blue and pink.

$75 at Away Travel

4. For best women's toiletry bag: Dagne Dover Mila toiletry organizer

Stow away beauty products in this pouch from Dagne Dover.

Regardless of what your travel plans are, you can find a place for this convertible bag in your life. This cylindrical bag made of recycled polyester contains a removable mesh liner as well as removable compartment dividers to cater to your organizational needs and make cleaning easier. You’ll find elastic loops for holding makeup brushes or lip balms, a carabiner you can loop hair ties on and a mesh pocket to store cotton rounds or bobby pins.

The toiletry bag, which comes in a small and large size, is available in two “core” shades, black and white, as well as three limited edition hues: light purple, deep green and blue and white checkered.

$70 at Dagne Dover

5. For a sleek and stylish bag: Calpak Terra hanging toiletry bag

Stow away your essentials in this hanging option from Calpak.

Calpak, a popular travel brand known for its wide array of functional luggage bags, got it right with the Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag. Dubbed by shoppers as the “best toiletry bag”, the water-resistant design has tons of awesome features: a top handle, a buckled closure, a collapsible hanging hook, an exterior toothbrush stand and multiple interior pockets. What’s more, it has a one-year warranty. Choose from four hues: black, light blue, olive green or peach.

$48 at Calpak

6. For vacation essentials: Tumi Split Travel Kit toiletry bag

Best toiletry bags: Tumi Split Travel Kit

If James Bond needed a toiletry bag this is the one he'd pack along on his worldwide excursions. There are so many little compartments in the Tumi Split Travel Kit including one that's clear for super easy access to essentials. The lining is anti-microbial so you don't have to worry about pesky germs even if you pack it in a messy overhead compartment.

$150 at Tumi

7. For best-hanging toiletry bag: Vera Bradley zip hanging organizer

Best toiletry bags: Vera Bradley Zip Hanging Organizer

You can rest easy hanging this Vera Bradley toiletry bag in a small hotel bathroom. The quilted, sleek and waterproof polyester lining lets this bag take the occasional splash. Once hung, you can get easy access to this toiletry bag's many compartments. It's equally great for traveling or simply organizing essentials at home.

$90 at Vera Bradley

8. For best large toiletry bag: Nishel double-layer travel makeup bag

Stay organized with this case from Nishel.

Made from a padded, lightweight material, this extra-large cosmetics bag knows a thing or two about protecting all your precious skincare and makeup products. There are a whopping 20 spots for makeup brushes and sponges, and the main compartment is separated by a detachable divider that can house bigger tubes or bottles. You can choose from three colors—blue, black or pink—and a cube-like or slimmer design. Amazon reviewers, who have provided a near-perfect 4.7-star rating, dub this bag “the perfect size."

$26 at Amazon

9. For quick TSA checks: F-Color clear toiletry bags

Make sure you're luggage is TSA-friendly with these clear pouches from F-Color.

Flying can be a stressful experience for some, so why not ease the hassle with these clear, TSA-friendly toiletry bags? These are available in sets of two, three or four 7.5- by 5.5-inch pouches that comply with TSA’s 3-1-1 liquid rule (i.e., creams, gels and liquids or pastes can’t exceed 3.4 ounces and must all fit in a single one-quart bag for a carry-on bag). Designate one pouch for any of your essentials that fall under that description and use the other two for powder cosmetics, your toothbrush and any other solid items.

These pouches boast durable zippers and seams and are made from waterproof plastic. This means that even if the worst occurs—a bottle accidentally bursting open during takeoff, for instance—the liquid will stay put in the bag without smearing around your suitcase.

$13 at Amazon

10. For best men's toiletry bag: KomalC premium buffalo leather toiletry bag

Best toiletry bags: KomalC premium buffalo leather toiletry bag

For men with elaborate shaving and skin care routines there are few toiletry bags as rough and ready as this one by KomalC. It's made of full-grain buffalo leather including the big easy-access leather. The storage capacity is ample and whatever is placed inside will remain secure thanks to the hand-crafted craftsmanship.

$35 at Amazon

11. For a budget-friendly option: Funseed travel toiletry bag

Toss this pouch from Funseed into your tote or suitcase.

If you frequently travel light, this affordably priced toiletry bag is a simple but effective pick. At 8.6- by 5.9 inches, it’s large enough to house necessities like your toothbrush and small travel bottles, but still compact enough to pack in a carry-on or large tote. It has a water-resistant lining for easy wipe-down and an exterior handle you can use to hang it up. While some buyers found that it’s “smaller than expected”, others note that it’s handy, with one shopper describing it as “a good go-to for toiletries and shower essentials.” Grab this in black, gray or pink.

$7 at Amazon

12. For great versatility: Briggs & Riley baseline expandable travel bag

Choose this expandable bag from Briggs & Riley.

We’ve all been there—desperately trying to zipper up your luggage but hopelessly failing because of those extra clothes that you just had to bring. The Briggs & Riley Baseline Expandable Travel Bag easily solves this issue should you also teeter toward overpacking with your grooming products.

It’s made from a durable nylon material that’s also water-resistant. The expandable feature reveals one interior mesh pocket and a larger compartment that can house everything from your wide array of sheet masks to your favorite eyeshadow palette.

$95 at Nordstrom

13. For best cute bag: BTB Los Angeles Teddy Stuff cosmetics bag

Enjoy this trendy bag from BTB Los Angeles.

Embroidered and bedazzled accessories are back in the picture, and this stylish sherpa one is blinged out in pearls that spell out “stuff.” While fashionable, it’s also handy to keep in your tote for touch-ups on the go or your luggage as a cosmetic bag. The zippered pouch is compact at 9.5 by 5 inches and is available in four colors: white, pink, coral and black.

$98 at Nordstrom

14. For a luxury option: Paravel Cabana See-All

Best toiletry bags: Paravel Cabana See-All

If you want to show off your style with your toiletry bag there are few options out there fancier than this one by Paravel. It's durable, spill-proof, stain-repellent and made from two upcycled plastic bottles. Not that you'd ever notice considering how gorgeous it is. It's roomier than it looks, and because it's clear you can zip through any security checkpoints in moments. You can even personalize it with a hand-painted monogram. It's also available in a smaller option.

From $95 at Paravel

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 14 best toiletry bags to stay organized while traveling