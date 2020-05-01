TOI journalist wants PM Modi to get infected by COVID-19

A tweet by a journalist working with the Times of India has gone viral on social media where she is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah get infected by COVID-19.

Samiya Latief, who hails from Kashmir, posted a news report about Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala testing positive for COVID-19 just after he had met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. With barely veiled glee, she wondered if Khedawala had also met Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, implying that she wanted them to get infected by the deadly virus which has killed more than 221,000 people across the globe.

Times of India Journalist wants Modi, Shah to die of Corona.



No action taken by @timesofindia against her pic.twitter.com/aVcJDdx6m1 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 15, 2020

OpIndia, an online news portal, was the first to carry the report on this after the journalist’s tweet began to go viral. Later, Latief deactivated her Twitter account after copping flak for her crass tweet.

Just a month ago, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had also obliquely wished that PM Modi should test positive for coronavirus as he retweeted a distasteful tweet from a rabid troll. Later he apologised, claiming that he pressed the wrong button and had actually wanted to report the offensive tweet but ended up retweeting it.

My extreme and sincere apology. I was trying to report this offensive and unacceptable tweet when perhaps I pressed a wrong button. https://t.co/E3wiDgcywh — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) March 13, 2020

In 2009, journalist Sunetra Choudhury, who was working with NDTV then, expressed joy when Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, was diagnosed with swine flu.