All together now: why collaboration is better than competition

Journalism isn’t always about cut-throat competition and newspaper rivalry. In fact, you’d be surprised how often journalists collaborate with colleagues from different titles, sharing stories, sources, taxis, even tapas.

The Upside certainly embraces this collective approach, saluting our peers each week in this newsletter and working with those of similar outlook such as the Solutions Journalism Network and Positive News to ensure that our readers benefit from the cheeriest stuff around.

Now we are happy to announce that we are joining a project devised by our fellow travellers at the US-based editorial project Reasons To Be Cheerful in which we will swap stories about reconciliation and bridging divides to ensure that our work reaches a broader readership. More on that in future weeks.

This week, once again, we covered a lot of ground, with Upside articles on everything from invention to isolation, including:

• invention #1: a device to combat microplastics. Two-minute read

View photos Wheel of fortune Photograph: The Tyre Collective/Reuters More

• invention #2: the burglar alarm to make townships safer. 90-second beep

• how to predict the next pandemic. Three-minute read

• the Swedish experiment designed to counter loneliness. Four-minute read

• why it’s time for teenagers to get the vote. Two-minute op-ed

• Lego moves away from plastic. Two-minute read

• the 10 funniest podcasts. Hours of laughter

What we liked

We loved Forbes’ tale of the man who gave $8bn (£6.2bn) away so that he could die broke.

Also this, from Positive News, about a forgiveness initiative that has seen demand surge in recent months.

And more on the hopes for hydrogen as a wonder fuel, this time from Chile.

What we heard

We had scores of emails from readers about the virtues of citizens’ assemblies. (For all those asking how to get involved, this is a useful starting point for assemblies in the UK.) Most of you seemed to agree that it would be a positive step to make these somehow mandatory, though there were certain caveats.

Anita Chester in Sussex, UK, is ready to serve:

I love the idea of citizen’s assemblies and I would be happy to be called to serve on one.



If they take off, then we will have to work hard to protect their integrity, to fend off those who would reduce their power and influence and to ensure their long-term integration into the democratic process.





Don Ghidoni in Missouri, US, warns that assemblies need to have real teeth to work:

I believe citizen committees would be a great factor for change, not just for climate change, but the rest of the ills that face our communities, and indeed the country as a whole. The only problem I see is getting recognition by government as a legitimate oversight agency of government affairs. The long-term politicians feel that the purse strings belong to them, in fact the purse, and would rather argue it out as factions rather than a collective. For the most part they’ve taken the opinion that they are the leaders rather than the servants of the people, and I’m afraid I must blame us for that. Without legitimacy, the communities and their recommendations would be blown off if the committee recommendations weren’t the authority.

Louise Field in Kent, UK, asks why it must be limited to adults:

I absolutely agree that participation in local, regional or national citizens’ assemblies should be mandatory for all adults in the same way as jury service.



Similarly, why not engage school leavers in a ‘climate emergency national service’ – a variation of their grandfathers’ military national service – particularly now that other opportunities have shrunk for them?





Ariah Blade got in touch from Perth, Western Australia, to argue for far greater use of digital representative democracy:

Citizen assemblies are still thinking too small. All matters of policy, public or potential, should be publicly listed, with every citizen able to access, comment and vote on them digitally.



We needed representative democracy back before (and during) the telephone age. Now, we have the ability to connect every citizen to critical issues, the same scientific reports provided to politicians and the ability for massive data to be crunched in very little time.



If I can lodge my tax on my phone, I ought to be able to lodge my vote as well.









Story continues