Toffoli scores twice, leads Calgary to 3-1 win over Edmonton

  • Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, from Sweden, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, from Sweden, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli and fans celebrate one of his two second-period goals against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli and fans celebrate one of his two second-period goals against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, hits Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, hits Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, right, from Germany, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, right, from Germany, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Referees try to break it up as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, mixes it up with Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Referees try to break it up as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, mixes it up with Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, from Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, from Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod, left, is knocked into the boards by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Oilers Flames Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod, left, is knocked into the boards by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, from Sweden, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli and fans celebrate one of his two second-period goals against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, hits Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, right, from Germany, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Referees try to break it up as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, mixes it up with Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, from Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod, left, is knocked into the boards by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tyler Toffoli
    Tyler Toffoli
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-14-7), who remained atop the Pacific Division with their 14th win in 16 games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 of 28 shots in front of a season-high 17,246 at the Saddledome.

Devin Shore scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves in the first instalment of the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers beat the visiting Flames 5-2 on Oct. 16 and 5-2 on Jan. 22. The regular-season series concludes March 26 in Calgary.

Edmonton (30-23-4) remained two points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Oilers dropped to 7-5-1 since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach for the fired Dave Tippett on Feb. 10.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary took a 2-0 lead on two goals by Toffoli in the second period.

Shore cut the deficit to a goal at 4:57 of the third period. Gaudreau scored on a partial breakaway with just under three minutes remaining to restore Calgary’s two-goal cushion.

Edmonton's goal came after the puck deflected off referee Dan O’Rourke’s leg to Derek Ryan, whose pass then bounced off the leg of Flames’ defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Shore, who scored.

Toffoli collected his sixth and seventh goals for the Flames since he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a Feb. 14 trade. He took a backhand feed from Adam Ruzicka and sent a wrist shot far side on Koskinen at 9:54 of the second period. He scored on a power play at 6:37.

NOTES: Calgary opera singer Stephania Romaniuk sang the Ukrainian anthem before George Canyon’s O Canada on Monday. It was the second straight home game that the Flames made a gesture of support to a country attempting to repel Russia’s invasion. ... Gaudreau’s assist on Toffoli’s first goal was his sixth in five games and 50th this season. ... Calgary held the fourth-best power play in the NHL to 0 for 4 in the game and went 1 for 4 with a man advantage.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Host Washington Capitals on Wednesday in the first of a five-game homestand.

Calgary: Host Washington Capitals on Tuesday in the second of a four-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

    A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

  • ‘No one wants to lose to a coward’: Jorge Masvidal reacts to UFC 272 defeat by bitter rival Colby Covington

    Masvidal was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against his former friend and teammate

  • Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez denied bail in attempted murder case

    Cain Velasquez allegedly tried to shoot and kill a man who was accused of molesting his underage relative.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.