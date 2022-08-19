Toews and Schulz cancel on UCP leadership forum co-hosted by pro-independence group

·5 min read
'We hope other candidates reconsider their positions supporting separatism,' said Travis Toews and Rebecca Schulz in a joint statement on Friday. (Juris Graney/CBC, Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)
'We hope other candidates reconsider their positions supporting separatism,' said Travis Toews and Rebecca Schulz in a joint statement on Friday. (Juris Graney/CBC, Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Former finance minister Travis Toews and former minister of children's services Rebecca Schulz have backtracked and cancelled their participation in a United Conservative leadership forum co-hosted by a pro-independence group.

Toews's campaign co-chair told CBC News on Friday that Toews's team didn't realize what the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) advocates for, though the first page of its website states: "The road to freedom and prosperity is through independence."

A Schulz spokeswoman confirmed to CBC News that she will also bail on the debate after having previously committed to attending.

The advocacy group is scheduled to host a leadership forum with several of the top candidates on Aug. 25 in Edmonton, co-hosted by Rebel News, a right-wing media group.

Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook
Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook

Danielle Smith, Brian Jean and Todd Loewen are also billed as participants. All three confirmed Friday they are participating in the event.

In a joint statement, Toews and Schulz said they were not attending because it's a fundraising event "in support of a third-party advocacy group that supports an independent Alberta."

They also expressed concern with a plan laid out on the APP's website they say would set up a competing political party with constituency associations.

"We hope other candidates reconsider their positions supporting separatism," added Toews and Schulz.

In a statement, APP's chief executive Dennis Modry said the decision by Toews and Shulz not to participate is a sign they "don't represent every Albertan."

"Their unwillingness to engage in political dialogue sends a message to thousands of APP members and Albertans who follow our organization," Modry wrote to CBC News.

"Political dialogue is a sign of a progressive society, and by not engaging, it is a clear indication that they don't care about every Albertan. It also shows they don't want to answer tough questions."

Chris Warkentin, co-chair of Toews's leadership bid, says his campaign was disappointed to learn that the APP was using the event to raise funds for itself. It's selling dinner tickets for $150 each, and $350 VIP tickets that offer special access to the candidates.

Information of the group's aims, and the ticket prices, were on the group's website and social media since early August, but Warkentin says it's only in recent days that Toews's organizers realized it.

Warkentin takes the blame.

Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook
Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook

"I didn't do due diligence on this," said the campaign co-chair, a Conservative MP in northwest Alberta.

Supporters had vouched for the credibility of APP, Warkentin says.

"I should have done what normal people would do, and Google this group," Warkentin said.

Toews's decision to back out of the pro-independence group's fundraiser comes one day after CBC News inquired about his participation. Several hours later, Schulz informed CBC that she would be withdrawing from the debate, too.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Danielle Smith said "of course" she is still attending the event.

"Why on earth would we marginalize this group and its thousands of supporters by pulling out of their forum? These are just regular, hard-working Albertans extremely frustrated with Ottawa. I think most Albertans understand that frustration. I sure do," wrote Smith.

"I would remind Travis that we need to go and speak with these Albertans and convince them that Canada can still work if Alberta leads the way in ensuring our Constitution is followed and our provincial rights are reasserted and protected, and explain to them how we plan on doing that."

She added that she hopes Toews reconsiders his decision not to attend.

Stances on independence

None of the UCP leadership candidates are advocating outright independence from Alberta, though several take positions that would change the province's relationship with Canada.

However, Smith has said her Day 1 priority as premier would be initiating a bill called the Alberta Sovereignty Act. It would purportedly enable the province to cease enforcing any federal laws it unilaterally deems not in Alberta's interests, or intruding on its jurisdiction.

Jean has said he'd broadly fight for "autonomy" for Alberta, while other candidates, except for Loewen, have criticized Smith's "sovereignty" play as unconstitutional, chaotic and harmful to Alberta's business investment climate.

The APP is not a political party but an organization launched in January. Its leaders have toured the province holding lectures and barbecues promoting their vision of an independent republic of Alberta.

Toews's initial plans to join an event co-hosted by Rebel News was at odds with Jason Kenney's past decision to dissociate from Ezra Levant's often inflammatory and activist digital operation, which the outgoing premier said in 2017 had taken an "alt-right editorial direction."

UCP cabinet ministers have largely steered clear of Rebel News, although Jean and Smith have recently done interviews.

'Not surprised'

Lori Williams, an associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, says she isn't surprised there are candidates backing out of this forum.

"I'm not surprised that there are people questioning whether they want to be in this event because of the organizations involved in this. You're certainly far outside of the mainstream," she said.

However, she added, this could have been an opportunity for more moderate candidates to question Danielle Smith on her proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.

"But it might just sort of be flirting too much with the fringe … and be more of a liability than a benefit," said Williams.

"I frankly have been surprised that any of the candidates, other than Danielle Smith, Todd Loewen and Brian Jean, would be involved in this. This sort of falls within their traditional, sort of, further right position on the spectrum."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mayor John Tory apologizes to Métis people for Toronto's role in 1885 Northwest Resistance

    Mayor John Tory issued an apology to the Métis people for Toronto's role in the 1885 Northwest Resistance, Friday afternoon. Tory joined Métis leaders at the Annual General Assembly of the Métis Nation of Ontario, held at the Intercontinental Hotel. Senator Suzanne Brunelle, of the Toronto and York Region Métis Council, was on hand to acknowledge the apology. "The recognition of the City of Toronto's role in perpetuating racism and colonial violence towards the Métis — which continues to this da

  • Decades-long Sask. aviation mystery subject of new book

    A new chapter has been added to the tale of a decades-long Saskatchewan aviation mystery. This Saturday marks 63 years since a plane crashed into Peter Pond Lake in northern Saskatchewan. The aircraft was only found four years ago through sonar technology. Now, a Toronto-based author has written a book about it. "It's such a unique and astonishing story," author Victoria Hetherington told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC's The Morning Edition. On Aug. 20, 1959, pilot Ray Gran and conservation of

  • Legal documents supporting FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate could be released

    A judge has said he is willing to release at least some of the affidavit - a sworn statement setting out the evidence for why there was probable cause to search the former president's Florida resort. "There are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed," Mr Reinhart said.

  • CFL fines Sask. Roughrider wideout for nacho-related 'security protocol' breach

    A Roughrider wide receiver's escapade into the stands for some nachos during Week 10 action earned him a fine from the Canadian Football League. Duke Williams was fined for breaking the league's security protocols, a statement from the CFL said. In the second half of the Riders' victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 13 in Edmonton, Williams jumped into the field level seating with fans while celebrating a touchdown. He grabbed a dish of nachos and started munching away at them while his teammat

  • Russia holds war games in Venezuela, sending alarming signals throughout Latin America

    Russia wags its military stick in Latin America holding war games in Venezuela

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Running back Harris to remain with Argos as leader, mentor in spite of injury

    TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go