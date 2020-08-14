Todos Medical Acquires Distribution Rights to SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Point-of-Care Antigen Test and Rapid Point-of-Care PCR Test

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVOT, Israel and SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a South Korean manufacturer of rapid diagnostic tests, for U.S. distribution rights to its proprietary 10-minute rapid point-of-care (POC) antigen test (Rapid Antigen) and its proprietary 40-minute rapid POC PCR test (Rapid PCR) for SARS-CoV-2.



Both tests will allow for more convenience and greater access for U.S. consumers seeking fast turnaround times, and both tests have already received Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS, formerly known as the Korea Food & Drug Administration or KFDA) approval in South Korea. Todos will be assisting in obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for each of these molecular tests with the U.S. FDA.

“The addition of the rapid POC Antigen test to improve molecular screening availability and the rapid POC PCR test to dramatically improve confirmatory turnaround times for key at-risk populations, such as skilled nursing facilities, is incredibly important for Todos as we continue the development of total testing solutions for the U.S. market,” said Dr. Jorge Leon, consulting Chief Medical & Scientific Officer of Oncology and Infectious Disease for Todos. “Being able to offer increasingly sophisticated clientele access to every key technology available for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis and screening is critical as we continue to build our position as a leader in COVID-19 testing in the U.S. We are developing the necessary protocols to make meaningful testing gains, which must be rooted in test accuracy as well as fast turnaround times. Rapid POC tests are a critical tool to help facilitate the expansion of meaningful testing results.”

The Rapid Antigen test runs on a proprietary FIA machine and allows reading of results within 10 minutes of sample collection. The Rapid PCR test runs on a proprietary POC PCR machine and allows for results within 40 minutes of sample collection. The purpose of using these tests in combination is to allow for POC screening with the Rapid Antigen test, and if a positive is found, to utilize the Rapid PCR test to confirm whether the result is a true positive or whether it is due to a prior infection. This is critical for risk mitigation and decision-making purposes.

The Rapid Antigen test has demonstrated sensitivity of 86.49% and specificity of 97.87%, whereas the Rapid PCR test has demonstrated sensitivity of 100% and specificity of 100%. Todos will have access to approximately 1 million rapid POC Antigen tests per week and 1 million rapid POC PCR tests per week upon the tests being granted EUA.

“The continued expansion of product portfolio is a very exciting development as we expand our product offering for stakeholders needing testing in the United States,” said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical. “We are excited to fill the molecular point of care aspect of our COVID testing pipeline as we await data from our proprietary 5 minutes saliva 3C protease test.”

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid.com

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

