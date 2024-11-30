Todorovic's 22 lead Pepperdine over New Mexico State 82-70

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 22 points as Pepperdine beat New Mexico State 82-70 on Friday night.

Todorovic added six rebounds and five assists for the Waves (2-5). Moe Odum added 15 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added nine assists. Boubacar Coulibaly had 13 points. The Waves ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Aggies (3-3) were led by Peter Filipovity with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Carpenter added 14 points for New Mexico State. Dionte Bostick also had 11 points and three steals.

Pepperdine took the lead with 19:05 left in the first half and never looked back. Todorovic led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Pepperdine was outscored by New Mexico State in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Zion Bethea led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

