Toddlers allowed to take ‘miracle’ cystic fibrosis drugs

“Miracle” cystic fibrosis drugs which have been deemed too expensive for the NHS have been licensed by watchdogs for toddlers.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed draft recommendations by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) which said three drugs for the condition are not “cost-effective” and should not be funded on the NHS for future patients.

Nice has said that any patient who is already on the drugs ahead of a final decision will remain on them.

But until now one of the drugs – Kaftrio – was only licensed for those aged six and over, leaving parents in despair that their young children would never benefit, and that lives could be cut short.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has licensed the drugs for much younger children, from the age of two.

The change on Wednesday is likely to see a flood of parents come forward in a desperate bid to get their children on the medication ahead of Nice’s final ruling.

Safety of drug kept under review

For the first time, two to five year-old patients with a certain type of cystic fibrosis could access the drug Kaftrio and Kalydeco, which are taken together.

These medicines were already authorised for use in treating cystic fibrosis with a common gene mutation in patients aged six years and older, and Wednesday’s announcement extends that authorisation.

Julian Beach, the interim executive director for healthcare quality and access at the MHRA, said: “We have prioritised the assessment of Kaftrio and Kalydeco for this age range in view of the unmet needs of children with cystic fibrosis.

“As with all products, we will keep the safety of Kaftrio and Kalydeco in this age range under close review.”

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food. Symptoms usually start in early childhood and vary from child to child, but the condition gets slowly worse over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

‘Miracle’ treatment

The NHS authorised the use of Kaftrio for children aged six and over in 2020, with health officials later describing it as “miracle” treatment.

The UK has the second highest prevalence of cystic fibrosis in the world, with around 10,000 sufferers.

Just half will live past the age of 40, according to the NHS.

Research suggests the drugs can offer patients decades, with one study finding that Kaftrio can extend life by an average of 33 years.

The draft guidance by Nice published earlier this month is now open to a consultation which runs until Nov 24.

A second committee is expected to meet in December to discuss its findings and give a final verdict.

Kaftrio and Kalydeco are taken by patients as a long-term treatment to manage their symptoms of cystic fibrosis.

The MHRA said the extension of the authorisation to younger age groups was supported by research on toddlers and young children.