Toddler Wakes at 3 a.m. and Unwraps All the Gifts Under Family Christmas Tree

The 3-year-old 'wanted to open all the gifts so no one was confused' about what they had received

A 3-year-old in North Carolina couldn’t wait to start unwrapping on Christmas morning!

On Monday, Scott Reintgen revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his “three-year-old came down at 3 am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents.”

An accompanying picture showed a decorated Christmas tree surrounded by opened gifts and shredded wrapping paper.

Explaining his son’s “version of the events," the author shared a video and revealed that the 3-year-old “wanted to open all the presents so no one was confused” about what they had received.



“That’s his story,” the father jokingly added.



“Just adding his explanation for why he opened everything!,” Scott wrote in his caption. “Also have to add: we’re not mad. He’s a good kid, and it’s a story we’ll tell for the rest of our lives.”

Speaking to NBC News, the father of three, who shares a 6-year-old, 3-year-old and 1-year-old with his wife Katie, said their son “found his Spider-Man web-shooters, and so he wanted scissors to cut them out."

He opened “literally everything, from the tiniest eraser to the biggest box,” Katie added.

“He wanted us to be able to see our presents so we knew what they were,” Scott told the outlet. “I think he legitimately just felt that he was doing a service to everyone. He will not do it again next year, we hope.”

“Showing no remorse,” Katie jokingly continued.

Despite the unexpected events, the parents were still able to save Christmas morning as Katie re-wrapped the gifts with the torn wrapping paper to give everyone the opportunity to open them up themselves.

