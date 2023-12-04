Toddler Thanks UPS Driver After Delivery and Gives Him a Hug in Sweet Video: 'I Love You'

“It was very cute,” mom Lillian May tells PEOPLE of the interaction, which was captured on her doorbell camera

Lillian May Owen May (L), who gave a hug to UPS delivery person Frank Sims on Nov. 29, 2023

A heartwarming encounter between a Connecticut toddler and a UPS delivery driver recorded on a family's doorbell camera is capturing hearts around the country.

Lillian May of Meriden, Connecticut, recently posted a video that showed her son Owen, 2, enthusiastically greeting Frank Sims as he was delivering packages to the May household last week. During the interaction, Sims also helped the family's dog get back inside their garage.

In the clip, which has garnered over 600,000 likes on NBC affiliate WNBC’s TikTok account, Owen can be seen and heard telling Sims, “Thank you!” as the driver returns to his truck.

Afterwards Sims tells the toddler "you're welcome," to which Owen adorably replies, "I love you!"

Lillian May UPS driver Frank Sims and toddler Owen May share a hug as Sims was making his delivery rounds in Meriden, Connecticut on Nov. 29, 2023

“Awww, I love you too!" the UPS driver says in response. "Thank you! We need lots of love in the world.”

Then Owen goes over to Sims and the two share a warm hug. Later on in the video, Sims could also be heard saying he’d “send a message to Santa because I’m Santa’s helper when he’s really busy.”

“It was very cute,” Lillian tells PEOPLE.

Lillian, a nurse, says that she recognized Sims before the interaction — their previous home was on his route, as well — but she didn't know his first name.

She adds that her son's cheerful interaction with the driver was part of his excitement that the holidays have arrived.

“Daycare told me this week that they've been focusing a lot on the different holidays,” Lillian tells PEOPLE. “So Owen has been getting more and more excited about Christmas and about Santa."



Lillian May Owen May

After posting the doorbell camera footage on social media, Lillian says that a number of people from the community messaged her to tell her "how great of a guy he was."



May later shared the video with NBC affiliate WVIT, tells PEOPLE she wanted the driver to get some recognition for his kindness.

“Frank really took to [Owen.] It was so sweet and genuine. It was a great moment. All day, we kept looking back at the video from our camera and it made our day," she says. "I just wanted him to get a little recognition just for going out of his way to be nice to us and making Owen's day.”

WVIT later aired another segment that showed a reunion between Sims and Owen following their initial interaction. During that meeting, Sims gave Owen a present: a UPS beanie.

Lillian May Owen May and his mother Lillian May

“Seeing how happy he is. That’s just definitely reminded me a lot of my son,” Sims told the news station. “What I’m bringing somebody could be that special gift that maybe they couldn’t get or definitely don’t know that they’re getting.”



Overall, Lillian says that the lesson from the experience is that the little things matter.



“How [Sims] interacted with Owen was so special and brought a smile to our faces the rest of the day. And rewatching the video continues to make us smile and clearly with how it took off on social media," she tells PEOPLE. "It's just a good way to kick off the holiday season is with a really special moment like that.”



