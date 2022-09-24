Toddler taken to hospital in Calgary after fall from apartment balcony
Calgary police say a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital Friday after falling from the balcony of an apartment in the city's southeast.
A Calgary police spokesperson said EMS and police were called to the 200 block of Doverglen Crescent around 4:45 p.m. for reports that a person had fallen from the fourth floor of an apartment building.
At the scene, first responders found a two-year-old girl in serious condition who was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
Police say they are still unsure how the incident occurred.