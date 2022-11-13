Toddler misdiagnosed over bowel illness by doctors and NHS 111, lawyers claim

Lizzie Roberts
·3 min read
Elijah Balkevicius' spent days in pain after doctors allegedly misdiagnosed him

A one-year-old boy lost a third of his bowel after his family were repeatedly misdirected and misdiagnosed by NHS 111 and out of hours doctors, lawyers representing his family claim.

Elijah Balkevicius was admitted to the Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, Lincolnshire, with vomiting and abdominal pain. Doctors diagnosed him with gastric flu.

The toddler was discharged the following day on March 12, 2019, but over the next four days his condition worsened and was in severe pain.

His mother, May Saechin, called NHS 111 three times and only after the third call were they told to bring him to an out of hours doctor.

The doctor subsequently diagnosed him as having ear infections.

‘Nobody saw the red flags’

“Nobody could see any of the red flags that I was telling them,” Mrs Saechin said. “He had all of these symptoms that pointed to intussusception but they wouldn’t even give him a scan.

“I was looked at like I was a crazy woman. My son was in so much pain he didn’t sleep for days but we were told it was a double ear infection.”

Elijah Balkevicius
Elijah Balkevicius

An intussusception is a condition where the bowel “telescopes” in on itself and causes the walls of the bowel to press on one another. Fluids and food in the bowel can get blocked, the intestine can swell and blood supply to the affected area can get cut off.

It is the most common abdominal emergency in children under two years old.

Following a further call to NHS 111 on March 17, Elijah was admitted to hospital with suspected viral gastroenteritis.

His mother broke down to a nurse who listened to her concerns and eventually an ultrasound was ordered, revealing the intussusception.

Elijah in hospital
Elijah in hospital

‘I thought he was going to die’

The toddler underwent six surgeries over the following six weeks to correct the condition, resulting in the loss of a third of his bowel.

“I honestly thought he was going to die every time he went into surgery,” his mother said.

“It took me to such a dark place thinking that would not have continued if we had lost him. I am angry that we have all been put through this, but also that it has changed my son’s life as he still suffers from bowel issues and has a large scar that he tells me he wants me to take away.”

Elijah shows his scar on his belly
Elijah shows his scar on his belly

The family are now seeking compensation from the out of hours services which misdiagnosed the boy, who is now four.

Sandra Wheeler, a specialist medical negligence solicitor at Devonshires Claims, said: “Elijah has suffered extreme pain and suffering that we argue could have easily been avoided if medical professionals had diagnosed his condition earlier.

“More training needs to be done around spotting the signs of intussusception to prevent more children going through what Elijah has had to endure.”

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was unable to comment on the case due to ongoing legal proceedings.

