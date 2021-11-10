Toddler killed in ‘tragic accident’ after dad runs her over, Alabama cops say

A toddler was killed in a “tragic accident” after being run over by her dad in his car, Alabama police said.

Police responded to Gadsden Regional Medical around 11:15 a.m. Nov. 6 on a report of a 18-month-old girl hit by a car, Gadsden police Sgt. Marcus Hill told AL.com and other outlets.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, Etowah County Deputy Coroner Dantez Robinson told the Gadsden Times.

Police said the toddler had been run over by a car driven by her dad in a residential neighborhood in Gadsden, WBRC reported.

Gadsden police are continuing to investigate the accident, Gadsden Times reported.

The names of the toddler and her father are not being identified to protect the family’s privacy.

Noccalula Academy Too calls the toddler’s death a “tragic accident,” the child care service said on Facebook.

“One of our very BEST babies who was a true angel here on Earth is now an angel in Heaven,” they said. “We were honored to be allowed to care for, to teach, most importantly to love her, and be trusted by her parents. We will forever remember her and the smile that would light up a room and treasure all the moments we had while she was in our care. We ask that you please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers often.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Gadsden Police Department on Nov. 10 but has not heard back.

Nearly 400 children age 15 and under are fatally hit by vehicles every year, according to Parents.com.

Over 240,000 kids under age 16 are injured in car crashes annually — and another 1,700 are killed, the website said.

Gadsden is about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.

