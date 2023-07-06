Toddler among 29 people dead in Mexico bus crash

A one-year-old toddler is among 29 people who died after a bus crashed into a 75ft ravine in southern Mexico, state officials said.

Photos distributed by police show the bus flipped over onto its side.

The bus was travelling from the capital Mexico City through to southern Oaxaca state when it crashed at around 6:30am local time (1:30pm UK time) on Wednesday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle in the town of Magdalena Penasco in the Mixteca region, state interior minister Jesus Romero said.

He told local television: "It appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident."

Mr Romero also said a one-year-old toddler was among those who died.

The crash also left 19 people injured - with 14 hospitalised in the town of Tlaxiaco, while five others were airlifted to the state capital of Oaxaca City, officials said.

The deadly accident follows others on winding, steep roads in remote parts of Mexico.

In April, 18 people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus dropped off a cliff in western Mexico.