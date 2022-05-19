Toddler accidentally run over by his father in Riverside, police say

A toddler was killed Wednesday when his father accidentally ran over him at their Riverside home, authorities said.

The accident occurred in the 1800 block of Gentian Avenue about 12:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro.

The father pulled up to the home in a white Chevy Tahoe and waited for the driveway gate to open, Navarro said. He did not see the child, but felt a small bump when he drove onto the property.

The father then got out and saw his son under the truck, Navarro said. Neither father nor son has been identified.

Emergency officials were called and transported the child to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Video recorded by OnSceneTV at the scene of the accident showed a toy ball in the driveway.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.