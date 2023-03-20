Toddler, 3, left traumatised after confronting hooded burglar in north London home

A three-year-old child is said to have been left traumatised after confronting a hooded burglar breaking into their living room to snatch charity collection boxes.

CCTV seen by police appears to show a man running away from the house in Lynmouth Road, Stamford Hill, north London on Sunday, March 12.

Shomrim, a volunteer neighbourhood watch group, claimed the front door of the family home was forced open at 6am.

The robber fled after the toddler came downstairs to find the burglar in the living room snatching laptops and cash.

A man runs down Lynmouth Road (Twitter/@Shomrim)

A Met spokesman said: “Police received a third party report at 3.30pm on 12 March regarding a burglary that is alleged to have occurred at a residential address in Lynmouth Road N16 earlier that morning.

“An occupant is alleged to have been woken in the morning to discover a number of items of electrical goods and charity collection boxes had been stolen.

“Officers have visited the address and spoken to the victim.

“There were no reported injuries, though they are understandably shaken.

“An investigation is ongoing.

“There have been no arrests at this time.”

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 ref CAD 4049/12 Mar.