Todd Snyder to Be Honored by LIM College

Jean E. Palmieri
·2 min read

Just call him Dr. Todd Snyder.

The designer will be awarded a Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from LIM College during its 83rd commencement ceremonies in May. Snyder will also deliver the keynote speech to the 2022 graduating class at the event, which will be held at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield (home of SummerStage) on May 23 at 2:30 p.m. This will be LIM’s first in-person commencement since 2019.

Since launching his label in 2011, Snyder has made his mark offering classic American men’s wear with a dose of modernity. He has also collaborated with brands including Champion, Clarks, Converse, L.L. Bean, New Balance and Timex.

Snyder, who was recognized four times by the CFDA as a Menswear Designer of the Year nominee and was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund ﬁnalist, served as the head of men’s wear for J. Crew before launching his own brand. He has also worked at Polo Ralph Lauren and The Gap. He currently operates four stores, including two in Manhattan, and others in East Hampton, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn. He plans to open a store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in April.

Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president of LIM College, said: “This year’s commencement ceremony will be a celebration not only of our talented graduates, but also of LIM’s 83 years as part of the fabric of New York City. Nothing says New York quite like Central Park, and Todd Snyder’s love for this city is infused in the DNA of his brand. I am certain he will be an inspirational figure as fashion’s future business leaders walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.”

Snyder’s brand is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, which purchased the label for $11 million in 2015.

