Todd Reesing’s debut, a half-court game winner & more from KU-Colorado series history

Colorado’s return to the Big 12 Conference after more than a decade-long stay in the Pac-12 means CU and Kansas will rekindle a longstanding relationship that dates to 1903 in football and 1931 in men’s basketball.

The two schools need no introduction.

They were in the same league starting in 1948 when CU joined the Big Seven Conference up until the day the Buffs bolted for the Pac-12 in 2011.

KU has held bragging rights in basketball, leading CU in the all-time series 124-40. The Buffs have ruled in football, claiming a 42-25-3 mark against their neighbors to the East.

In taking a look at football … the Jayhawks won the first game (12-11 on Oct. 17, 1903, in Boulder) and last game (52-45 on Nov. 6, 2010, in Lawrence) between the schools.

The Buffs’ longest winning streak over KU was 10 games from Nov. 9, 1985, through Nov. 12, 1994. KU’s longest win streak in the series was three games from Oct. 28, 2006, until Oct. 11, 2008.

The largest margin of victory has been attained by Colorado, a 42-6 winner over KU on Oct. 18, 1997, in Boulder. The Buffs also claim the smallest margin of victory in the series, 17-16, on Nov. 9, 1974, in Boulder.

CU holds a slight 6-4 edge over KU in the last 10 matchups (Sept. 22, 2001-Nov. 6, 2010). In the all-time series, the Buffs have outscored KU 23.5 points a game to 19.5 points per contest.

The last game in the football series is one KU fans likely will never forget.

The Turner Gill-led Jayhawks rallied from a 28-point fourth-quarter deficit, scoring 35 unanswered points in the final stanza to surge past the Buffs, 52-45.

It’s the most points scored by KU in one quarter in school history. It marked the biggest comeback in a victory in KU history.

It remains the biggest blown lead in CU football history.

The Jayhawks had averaged just 10 points a game in their previous four Big 12 contests entering that game against CU.

Then-CU athletic director Mike Bohn, a KU graduate, told CUbuffs.com after the game: “(It was) extremely disappointing on many levels. Obviously, these developments do not meet our expectations. That’s not to disparage Kansas’ accomplishments in any way.”

Nonetheless, Bohn fired CU coach Dan Hawkins two days after that game.

As far as how KU pulled off the stunning comeback win … running back James Sims scored on a 28-yard burst with 0:46 left to give KU its seven-point lead. It was the freshman’s fourth TD of the game, most by a Jayhawk since Jake Sharp rushed for four scores against Kansas State in 2008.

Following the kickoff, CU quickly drove from its 26-yard line to the KU 7. With 0:08 left, a first-down pass from QB Cody Hawkins to wide receiver Paul Richardson in the end zone was ruled incomplete. The Buffs disputed the call to no avail.

With two seconds left, another Hawkins pass to Richardson fell incomplete.

KU’s 35 fourth-quarter points were the second most scored in a fourth quarter to win a game in NCAA history. BYU scored 36 points in a 50-36 victory over Washington State in 1990.

After the game, KU coach Turner Gill said: “We’re going to continue to move on a little bit and yell and scream and continue to celebrate. This is a great win for our program.”

And CU quarterback Hawkins told the AP: “I think this is by far the worst I’ve felt after a game. You think you have it in the bag and all of a sudden the bag rips open and everything starts going against you. It’s tough.”

Todd Reesing burns his redshirt

Colorado also was the opponent the day freshman quarterback Todd Reesing burned his redshirt at halftime and led the Jayhawks to a 20-15 home victory over Colorado. The first-year college player threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Jayhawks erased a 9-0 halftime deficit on Oct. 28, 2006.

KU (4-5, 1-4 Big 12) was desperate for a victory. The Jayhawks entered on a four-game losing streak.

“He was very poised, amazing for a true freshman quarterback,” former KU running back Jon Cornish, who scored Kansas’ first TD and became the first Jayhawk running back in 10 years to go over 1,000 yards rushing, told ESPN.com after the game. “He’s a little guy. But he delivers such big plays. That’s why we call him Sparky.”

Aqib Talib had two second-half interceptions for 59 yards, one setting up a 3-yard rushing TD by the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Reesing. The loss dropped CU to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.

“We call him Sparky,” Talib said of Reesing. “He came out like a little spark plug. He ran 63 yards and took about 400 steps.”

It’s been tough sledding for CU in football during its time in the Pac-12. The Buffs have had no bowl wins and just two winning football seasons since joining. Hopes for a resurgence are alive in Boulder with Deion Sanders taking over as coach.

KU has ruled the series in basketball

KU’s basketball team won the first game in the series 34-25 on Jan. 2, 1931, in Kansas City. The Jayhawks won the last game played between the teams 72-58 on Dec. 7, 2019, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Yes, KU forgave Colorado for bolting the Big 12 for the Pac-12 and scheduled a home-and-home series with former KU guard Tad Boyle’s Buffs as early as 2012-13 and 2013-14 as well as 2019-20 and 20-21. KU won 90-54 on Dec. 8, 2012, in Lawrence then lost the return contest 75-72 on Dec, 7, 2013, in Boulder.

KU stopped the Buffs 72-58 on Dec. 7, 2019, at Allen Fieldhouse. The return game in 2020-21 was called off two hours before tip because of COVID-19 cases in the CU program. The Jayhawks had not yet left their team hotel in Boulder for Coors Events Center when Boyle informed KU coach Bill Self of the impending COVID cancellation.

The Jayhawks defeated CU in 27 straight games from March 8, 1991, until March 8, 2002. CU’s longest win streak in the series was four games from Dec. 28, 1958, until Jan. 11, 1960.

Boyle’s Buffs went 0-3 versus KU in 2010-11, CU’s final year in the Big 12. KU beat Boyle’s Buffs 90-54 on Dec. 8, 2012, in Lawrence. His Buffs beat KU 75-72 on Dec. 7, 2013, in Boulder. Askia Booker hit a 30-footer at the final buzzer that sent a sellout crowd streaming onto the court.

“I’m not quite sure what to say after that one . . . it’s hard to put in historical perspective,” Boyle said to CUsports.com after the contest. “It was a hump game for our basketball program, considering what they did to us last year at Allen Fieldhouse (26-point KU rout) and the amount of talent they have on their team.”

Tad Boyle’s ties to Kansas & Colorado

In Boyle’s first game as a head coach in Allen, the Buffs fell 89-63 on Feb. 19, 2011.

“It was nice being back in Lawrence. I mean, this is a special place. Outside of the game, it was nice. But what makes it nice is that people here appreciate college basketball,” Boyle, who played at KU from 1981 to ‘85, said after the game.

KU included mention of Boyle in the pregame video played before introductions. Boyle received a loud, standing ovation when he was introduced to the sellout crowd.

“I told Tad to watch the video because he was going to be on it,” KU coach Bill Self said after the game. “I thought they’d have an action moment rather than him running off the court. But that was probably hard to find in the archives. We played a long time ago (1981-85).”

Added Boyle, when asked about being included in the video: “That just shows you the class of KU people and the KU fans.

“It makes you feel good as a former player, but my job is coach of the Colorado Buffaloes right now, so I don’t get caught up in that. But the fans of Kansas are nothing but class. We certainly don’t relish going through days like this and getting your teeth smashed in. But you want the opportunity to play against the best and coach against the best, and that’s what you get when you come to Allen Fieldhouse.”

KU has won 30 straight against the Buffs in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak that’ll be on the line when the teams meet again in conference play, possibly as soon as 2024-25. KU’s Self has a 20-1 record in games coached versus the Buffs. Boyle is 1-5 versus KU.