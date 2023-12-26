Todd Phillips gifts new images from “Joker: Folie à Deux” with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

The director shared the pics on Instagram on Christmas Day.

Todd Phillips wished the internet a Merry Christmas with new images from Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

"Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2" the director wrote on Instagram alongside two new shots.

The first photo in the grid sees Phoenix's Arthur Fleck through what appears to be a cell window with the number "E258" above it. The next photo reveals Gaga as a plain-clothed Harley gazing sweetly at Phoenix now in his signature Joker makeup and suit.



Not much is known about the sequel to Phillips' hit 2019 film Joker, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office and scored 11 Oscar nominations, winning Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original score for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. The follow-up film is believed to be a musical that follows the Joker and Harley as they forge a complicated romance in Arkham Asylum with its subtitle "Folie à Deux" referencing a "shared psychosis" that many speculate will exist between Harley and the Joker.

Guðnadóttir, who serves as composer for the sequel as well, told Variety that she thinks the musical route makes complete sense for the story.

"It's an interesting decision," Guðnadóttir said. "It's both logical and also very surprising for me as well as the audience. So far, it's just been a really beautiful conversation, and I'm really excited to see how it unfolds."

Star Zazie Beetz expressed similar sentiments, saying back in June, "I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical."

She added, “We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”



Joker: Folie à deux hits theaters Oct. 24, 2024.



Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.