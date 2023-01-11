Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Head to Federal Prison Next Week After Request for Bail Denied

Melissa Montoya
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after an attempt at gaining bail was denied while they wait out their appeal.

In November, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

On Jan. 17, Todd, 53, will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie, 50, will spend the next seven years two-and-a-half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

On Tuesday, the couple's motion for bail pending appeal was denied, court records show. The court also denied their request to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

RELATED: Here's What Todd and Julie Chrisley Can Expect When They Report to Florida Federal Prisons: 'No Country Club'

The prisons the Chrisleys will report to are "no country club," according to one legal expert who spoke to PEOPLE.

Julie is headed to a camp, which is "still confinement," said veteran defense attorney Paul Cambria, adding that a "camp is the best place to be."

"They're almost like a college dormitory situation. There's usually no fences or barbed wire, or things like that. There's obviously monitors and cameras and so on, but it is a fairly relaxed atmosphere," Cambria said.

"The camps are basically for white collar, non-violent — a lot of dollars-and-cents kind of crimes," said Cambria, "things where violence is not involved." The population typically consists of "business people, professionals, lawyers, doctors, dentists and accountants," he added.

RELATED: Julie Chrisley Says She's Been 'Praying' There's a 'Reason' for Her Family's Legal Journey

Meanwhile, the FPC Pensacola is a male-only, minimum-security prison that sits on 23 acres, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Following their respective prison terms, each will serve three years of supervised release, according to the North District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Chrisleys are appealing their conviction.

In a statement previously provided to PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said, in part, "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

