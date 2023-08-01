Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: My 'Heart Is Breaking'

Savannah Chrisley and her siblings continue to work toward an appeal for Todd and Julie's sentences after they were found guilty of fraud

It's been a long time since Todd and Julie Chrisley have spoken to each other amid their time in prison. In fact, the couple's daughter Savannah Chrisley has been keeping count on their behalf.

The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum shared an emotional Instagram Story post on Tuesday featuring throwback pictures of the pair. Alongside the photos, Savannah shared a shocking revelation.

“195 days without a word to each other…” she wrote. “My heart is breaking…”

Savannah also included a link to her family’s new legal defense website and asked her followers to help “bring justice” for her incarcerated parents.

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are spending a combined 19 years in prison for the fraud. Their sentences began in January.

The Chrisley’s legal team has been trying to appeal the couple’s verdicts, as well as campaigning for home confinement for Todd. Jay Surgent, the family attorney, alleged to PEOPLE that the Chrisley family heads are both “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures,” adding that “there’s no air conditioning, there’s no nothing”.

As of now, Todd’s application for home confinement has been denied. But Surgent said it’s being “internally investigated” as to why.

Though Todd and Julie haven’t been able to communicate, they’ve received some visits from their kids. Savannah shared a bit about her first visit to dad Todd during an episode of her Unlocked podcast, including the unlikely support she saw behind bars.

"I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time and I just remember walking in that room and I'm in a room with all these guys and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time,” Savannah said, calling the moment a “relief.”

For her brother Chase Chrisley, there was more concern about the environment. "Their conditions are just so s---ty, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all," he said on an episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "I mean, they got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning.”



