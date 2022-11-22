Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was 'a Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future

Todd and Julie Chrisley's attorney is speaking out following the news of their prison sentencing.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Alex Little — the attorney of Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 — said the family was "optimistic" for the future as they planned to appeal the convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little says. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

The two Chrisley Knows Best stars received their sentencing on Monday. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Julie was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the crimes. Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns, per Insider. He is set to report to prison on May 1, 2023, after undergoing hip surgery, according to the outlet.

Insider also reported that Todd asked for a lesser sentence for Julie — as the family still has minor children: 16-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe, who is the daughter of their son Kyle Chrisley.

Julie issued an emotional statement to the court about what time behind bars could mean for her youngest child. "To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way," she said, according to Insider.

Todd and Julie were originally scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, but their sentencing was pushed back to Nov. 21 after their lawyer claimed a witness lied on the stand.

Per court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia's Atlanta Division and shared with PEOPLE, the record alleged that "the government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due."

The couple continued to maintain their innocence throughout the legal ordeal, even filing a joint motion in August for a new trial.

In the wake of Monday's sentencing, multiple members of the Chrisley family turned to social media, where they shared messages related to the legal woes.

Savannah Chrisley posted a Bibical quote about haters by pastor Kimberly Jones, a.k.a. Real Talk Kim, to her Instagram Story on Monday. "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," it read. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Lindsie Chrisley also shared a post on her Instagram Story, revealing that she was choosing to spend time with close friends following the sentencing. "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne," she captioned a video of the get-together.

In a follow-up Story on Tuesday morning, Lindsie shared a TikTok quoting Steve Harvey's thoughts on prayer: "Don't forget to pray, but don't be ashamed to pray. And don't be too proud to pray because prayer — prayer changes things."

On his Instagram Story Tuesday, Kyle Chrisley posted a Bible verse that read, "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"

Additionally, it was reported by Deadline on Tuesday that the family's three television series, Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limo have been canceled. There's been no official word from NBCU on the possible cancelations.

Amid the ongoing legal drama, Todd and Julie's son Grayson Chrisley was hospitalized after sustaining injuries from his involvement in a car crash on Nov. 12. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed the incident to PEOPLE, saying that the 16-year-old struggled to recall anything from the incident, potentially due to head trauma.