Todd Gurley's injury affected the Rams' play calling, a reality that might continue

Todd Gurley was largely absent for the Los Angeles Rams past two games, an oddity for the MVP candidate who was averaging nearly 100 yards and 23 carries per game through Week 10.

With the fourth-year running back officially listed as day-to-day with knee inflammation, his low output could continue and affect the Rams in the process as they fight to hold onto a first-round playoff bye.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is day-to-day with a knee injury. (Getty Images)

Gurley rushes for season lows

Gurley’s productivity first dropped in the offensive showcase against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which he was “banged up” with a rolled ankle. The Rams won, 54-51.

He bounced back after the bye, rushing for 132 yards on 23 carries. It was the second-highest rushing game for Gurley this year.

It’s been a valley since then. Gurley rushed for a season-low 28 yards on 11 carries against the Chicago Bears, ranked second defensively against the run. The offense put up a season-low six points — the former low was 23 — and lost.

Gurley carried 12 times for 48 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles and missed a series in the third quarter with a knee injury. He returned to the game, but was clearly impacted by it.

Gurley injury impacts play calls

McVay told media that going without Gurley meant re-working the playbook and ultimately abandoning the run a bit.

From USA Today’s Rams Wire:

“Yeah, a lot. It affected it. Also, some of our early down efficiency, when we did run it, affected it a lot. So, that was tough, to be able to get any sort of continuity going,” McVay said.

The Rams were left with only John Kelly as a backup. Malcolm Brown, the typical second-string back, is out for the year and Justin Davis suffered a shoulder injury. He’s also day-to-day.

(NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Rams signed running back C.J. Anderson.)

Discussed with @TomPelissero on @nflnetwork earlier whether the #Rams would bring in a veteran behind Todd Gurley and, sure enough, they’re signing RB C.J. Anderson, source says. Anderson was available after a brief stint in Oakland. Gurley is dealing with knee inflammation. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2018





McVay said missing Gurley, who ranks second in the league with 89.4 rushing yards per game and first with 17 touchdowns, also meant more mistakes.

“The snaps we didn’t have him, we missed him because we made some mistakes that forced us to come off the field and we didn’t execute on some standard things that we should’ve.”

It puts more pressure on the passing game and third-year quarterback Jared Goff. He has surpassed 40 pass attempts this season only in the Chiefs game and the Rams’ three losses.

Gurley carried the ball 13 times or fewer in those four games. Their three losses are all in Gurley’s lowest rushing games.

Gurley will go if able

McVay said Monday during media availability that Gurley will play the final two games of the season “if he’s able to go.” The Rams clinched the NFC West but have not clinched a bye in the playoffs.

“But if it’s something that whether you’re playing for the playoffs or whether you’re not, we’re always going to be smart with a player like Todd,” McVay said, per ESPN.

The New Orleans Saints are in control of the No. 1 seed while the Rams’ lead over the Bears for the second seed is only one game. Both the Saints and Bears hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Rams, who have become “average” on offense for reasons other than Gurley.

If there’s any solace to be had, the two teams left on the schedule have seen some of Gurley’s least productive games of the season.

The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, 34-0, in Week 2. It was Gurley’s lowest average production of the year at 2.21 yards per carry (19 carries for 42 yards).

In a 39-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Gurley rushed for 63 yards on 15 carries.

