Todd Gilliland drives his No. 4 Toyota Tundra to fifth-place finish at Eldora Speedway

Todd Gilliland finished fifth in the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on Thursday. It’s Gilliland’s third top-five finish of the season.

Stewart Friesen came away with the victory in the race, with Sheldon Creed finishing second and Grant Enfinger placing third.

Stage 1 and 2 were won by Chase Briscoe.

Gilliland earned 45 points over the weekend, giving him 473 on the year. He ranks No. 7 in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series points standings. Gilliland did not pick up any playoff points Thursday and remains on the hunt for his first playoff points of the season.

The third-year driver qualified in the eighth position.

Gilliland still is looking for his first career win but owns nine top-five finishes and 21 finishes in the top 10.

There were 32 cars in the field and the race endured 12 cautions and 68 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there was one lead change.

With Friesen driving his Silverado to victory lane for Chris Larsen, Chevrolet added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 560 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 546. Ford sits at No. 3 with 503 points on the season.

