Todd GIlliland to drive No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports in 2022

Front Row Motorsports will have a different driver in the No. 38 car in 2022. And it's a different Gilliland too.

The team revealed Tuesday that Todd Gilliland would move up to the Cup Series in 2022. Gilliland, 21, is the son of former Front Row Motorsports driver David Gilliland and has run full-time in the Truck Series for the past three seasons.

Going Cup racing in 2022 with @Team_FRM and @FordPerformance . What a special day. Couldn’t be more excited for next year!!! @FastLaneMediaNC pic.twitter.com/mZg0V5WYDf — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) November 30, 2021

The team also announced that Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell would be staying in 2022. McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500 after Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed on the final lap when Logano defended a pass for the win by Keselowski.

Gilliland replaces Anthony Alfredo in the No. 38 car. Alfredo drove for the team for just one season after just 32 combined Xfinity and Truck Series starts. Alfredo had one top-10 finish and was 30th in the points standings.

Gilliland has two wins in his three full-time Truck Series seasons. He won at Martinsville in 2019 while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and moved over to a Truck team started by Front Row Motorsports in 2020. He won at the Circuit of Americas in 2021 and qualified for the Truck Series playoffs. He finished seventh in the standings.

The announcement of Gilliland to the No. 38 is confirmation that Front Row will again run two cars in 2022. There were rumors that the team was entertaining a possible sale of one of its two charters and would scale back to a one-car team next season. Front Row has run two full-time cars since 2014 and David Gilliland drove for the team from 2010-15.