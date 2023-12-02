Todd Duffee interested in fighting Francis Ngannou in PFL: ‘Please sign me up for that fight’

MMA veteran Todd Duffee likes what the PFL is doing in the sport so much that he wouldn’t mind being a part of it.

Duffee is particularly interested in PFL’s signing of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who left the UFC as champion after he fought out his contract in an unprecedented free agency move.

Duffee would love to be the first opponent for Ngannou under the PFL umbrella, and he doesn’t see it as something impossible.

“Oh, yeah, I’d love to, and I think they would give me that opportunity, too,” Duffee told MMA Junkie Radio when asked about a potential fight against Ngannou. “I would love to do that. It’s a fun, exciting fight.

“I do think they have a lot of sexy matchups, but I love heavyweight fights, so maybe I see it differently. Both guys that fought last weekend would be amazing matchups for him. I think that in general, PFL has a good roster of heavyweights I would love to see Francis fight. But yeah, please sign me up for that fight. Everybody wants that fight.”

Duffee was scheduled to return to action this Saturday in the co-main event of BKFC 56 in Colorado. However, his opponent and fellow former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell was forced out due to illness, and the fight is to be rescheduled for February.

Even if the Ngannou offer doesn’t come his way, Duffee would still be interested in fighting for the PFL.

“The tournament is the best because you know it doesn’t matter if you’re hurt and stuff like that, even that gets removed from your head a lot easier,” Duffee said. “I think tournaments are the coolest thing, for sure. If you can fight month after month, it’s the most beautiful thing in a guys’ career.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie