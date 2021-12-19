Todd Dodge, who built a dynasty at Carroll, Westlake rides into sunset with state title

Todd Dodge said in July that he was going retire at the end of the season.

Looking for one more state championship to add to his already hall-of-fame career, his Austin Westlake Chaparrals delivered it on Saturday.

Westlake scored 20 unanswered points and set to UIL state championship records during a 40-21 victory over Denton Guyer in the Class 6A Division 2 final in front of 32,302 at AT&T Stadium.

The Chaparrals end the season 16-0 and capture their third straight state championship and second in the calendar year. They beat Guyer in the 2019 6A D2 final and Southlake Carroll in the 6A D1 final in January.

Dodge, who also built a dynasty in the early 2000s at Carroll, wins his seventh championship.

He won four titles at Carroll from 2000-06 and posted a 98-11 overall record with the Dragons, including 79-1 from 2002-06. Dodge has been with Westlake since 2014.

Guyer (14-2), who lost to Westlake 24-0 in 2019, went pound-for-pound with Westlake through 2 1/2 quarters and took a 21-20 lead on Jackson Arnold’s 6-yard run with 6:46 left in third quarter.

But the Wildcats wouldn’t score again.

Clemson bound quarterback Cade Klubnik and star wideout Jaden Greathouse connected on two long touchdowns (69, 71). The first gave the Chaps a 30-21 lead late in the third and his second put them up 37-21 with 9:05 left to play.

Greathouse, a 4-star prospect, finished with seven catches and a UIL state championship record 236 yards (all classes) with a 6A-tying three touchdowns. The previous 6A mark was 218 yards and the overall was 224, both set in 2018.

Westlake kicker Charlie Barnett set another UIL state champ record in all classifications when he booted a 53-yard field goal that put the Chaps up for good at 23-21 with 3:11 left in the third period.

The previous long was 48.

Mark Sayegh added a 23-yard field goal late in the game.