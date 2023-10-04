Todd Chrisley is teaching financial classes in prison to reduce his sentence, daughter says

Todd Chrisley knows best — and he's using his know-how to teach classes in prison.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her father is using his expertise to teach financial classes to his fellow inmates.

"Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which, how ironic?" Savannah said of the Chrisley Knows Best star.

Julie Chrisley is also teaching courses during her incarceration, according to Savannah. "[S]he taught a real estate class, she's got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is... always been."

The couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022.

The Chrisleys are teaching these classes in an attempt to decrease their prison sentences via the First Step Act, a criminal justice bill passed in 2018, according to Savannah. The First Step Act allows imprisoned individuals to reduce their sentences by acquiring credits as they take and teach educational and vocational courses, according to an overview by the Congressional Research Service.

Todd and Julie Chrisley already had their sentences reduced last month. The couple's attorney Jay Surgent told EW that Todd's sentence had been changed from 12 years to around 10, while Julie's sentence diminished from seven years to about five.

While Todd and Julie carry out their sentences, the Chrisley kids and Todd's mother "Nanny" Faye Chrisley are set to return to TV on an untitled new reality series.

