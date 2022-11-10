Todd Chrisley Reveals How He's 'Held Up' amid Ongoing Legal Drama: 'I Live in My Truth'

There's only one thing that has helped Todd Chrisley power through amid his ongoing legal battle.

On his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star said he's often asked about how he's pulled through as of late. Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are awaiting their sentencing after being convicted of federal fraud charges this past summer.

"I get asked a lot, 'Todd, how have you held up during this time?' You know, 'You look great, you've got a great attitude. How are you doing this?' This was just said to me yesterday," Todd said while in conversation with Julie, 49. "Through the grace of God, that's how I'm doing it. Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y'all — that Todd doesn't know everything but God does and that Todd's way may not be God's way and that's because God's way is better."

"I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [Julie]," he continued. "I'm grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say 'God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.' But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I'm right beside you. I'm working with you. I'm working for you."

Driving his point further, Todd said that people "want things to happen when we want them to happen but God knows that there's a greater opportunity for this to happen at a later date than what you're wanting it."

"We're all allergic to pain. We don't want pain. We don't want adversity. We want our life to be perfect. We want everything to go great," he continued. "If everything was great all the time, how would we ever appreciate it? You gotta have the bad days in order to appreciate the good ones. You gotta have the rain to appreciate the sunshine."

Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Todd then used a unique comparison to describe his current situation: "Going through what we're going through right now and through this valley that we're in, it's almost like driving through the state of Texas."

"You're like, 'It ain't never gonna end. How big is this state?' How many times have we said we've drove through Texas and like, 'How many days Julie? How much longer? I mean, I've been sleeping for three hours. How many miles have you driven?' And you're like, 'Todd, do you know how big Texas is?'" he continued. "But we got through Texas, and we'll get through the valley. I look at it and I think to myself, the valley ain't my home. The valley's not my legacy. The valley's not my story. My story is on the top of the mountain but my story is how I got to the top of the mountain, how I fell from the top of the mountain to the valley and how God delivered me from the valley back to higher ground."

The reality star added, "That's my story. That's gonna be my testimony. My testimony's not going to be about defeat, because defeat is something that the devil wants you to accept — and I accept nothing from the Devil. And you know I rebuke him all day long."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

In June, a jury ruled that Todd and Julie were guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The longtime couple has vehemently denied the charges. As a result, they have chosen to fight back against the charges, resulting in their sentencing date being postponed to Nov. 21.

Julie, too, has opened up about the impact this legal situation has had on the longtime couple.

"I feel like for so long, you and I have been a team since day one," she said on a previous episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast. "It's been you and I against the world ... I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now has shown us it's not about what our plan is, it's about what God's plan is. For a long time, it was always our plan, not God's plan."

