Todd Chrisley Is Going Gray in Prison, Daughter Savannah Says: 'They Don’t Sell Hair Color'

“It looks good," the 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum said of her father's new look

Todd Chrisley is seemingly learning to embrace his natural hair color.

Savannah Chrisley gave an update on her dad's hair on an episode of her Unlocked podcast this week, saying that her father has fully let his hair go gray as he serves his 12-year prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

“First off, news flash, they don’t sell hair color in commissary, so of course his hair is gray,” Savannah, 25, said.

The star added, though, that she would tell her father to “keep" his hair "that way," even if he wasn't in jail.

“It looks good. He’s got a great prison barber, he’s this Puerto Rican guy. He’s very kind, he’s got tattoos from his face down,” Savannah said.

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 54, and wife Julie Chrisley in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Todd is serving his 12-year term at the facility in Florida, while Julie, 50, has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Savannah's latest comments about her dad's look come about after she paid a visit to her incarcerated parents earlier this year.

At the time, she opened up about her reaction to seeing her father with gray hair instead of his signature blond locks on her podcast.

"I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," Savannah said in February. "Like, really weird. He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!' "

