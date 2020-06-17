Today's the last day to save up to $100 on running shoes at Sport Chek

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Warmer weather likely means more time spent enjoying the outdoors, whether that’s by jogging, hiking, or just walking through your neighbourhood. When you’re staying active, comfort and support are key, which means that it may finally be time to say goodbye to your favourite pair of beat up old sneakers.

If that’s the case, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of Sport Chek’s latest promotion on footwear, which happens to be ending tonight. Until 1:59 A.M. EST, you can shop and save up to $100 on running shoes from top brands like Asics, New Balance, Saucony, and more.

You’ll find styles for men and women included in this deal, as well as an even bigger selection of footwear for men, women and kids at 25 per cent off.

Ready to get moving? Shop some of our favourite running shoe styles all at some unbeatable prices below.

FORMFIT reinforced zones throughout these performance running shoes offers a secure and supportive fit without any heavy bulk.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $210)

Specifically designed to help you go further than ever, these shoes are ideal for long distance runs and provide lightweight comfort and bounce in every step.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $170)

Breathable mesh uppers help keep feet feeling cool, and Fresh Foam insoles add comfort to your everyday activities.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $70 (originally $110)

If you prefer trails over pavement or treadmills, then you’ll love this pair of running shoes that features extra grip for stability on rocky and uneven terrain.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $90 (originally $140)

These sneakers designed with shock absorbing cushioning and rubber soles for traction are ideal for boot camps and high-intensity training.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $60 (originally $90)

A mix of lightweight construction and hidden support gives these running shoes the edge to help you clock your new personal best.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $210)

Gel cushioning technology adds superior shock absorption to these high-tech running shoes and allows for movement through every phase of your gait while running.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $110 (originally $200)

Crafted in waterproof Gore-Tex fabric, these all-terrain running shoes are even suitable for runs during wet weather conditions.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $170)

Whether you’re running or training, these Reebok shoes were designed to keep up with your every move.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $70 (originally $110)

Nike Zoom technology provides a springy and responsive base to these basketball shoes, while a high padded collar provides ankle support to keep you on top of your game.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $80 (originally $135)

