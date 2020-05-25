Today's the last day to save 30% on patio furniture with Anthropologie's outdoor living sale

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Anthropologie's outdoor furniture sale ends tonight at midnight. Image via Anthropologie.

With warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours, there’s never been a better time to take advantage of your outdoor space. It may be with a large backyard, a relaxing front porch or a downtown balcony, but any opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors these days is a bonus.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to update your space, Anthropologie is helping you create your perfect outdoor oasis with a major sale on outdoor furniture. Right now, select furniture is up to 30 per cent off, but only until tonight (May 25) at midnight.

As part of the boho-chic brand’s massive Memorial Day Weekend sale, the event include tons of colourful patio furniture and outdoor accent pieces.

If fashion is more your speed than decor, you can also snag an extra 50 per cent off of sale items, and 25 per cent off all regular priced clothing, shoes and accessories when you sign up for the AnthroPerks reward program.

Now that the sun is shining and we’re looking forward to lounging outdoors, we’ve rounded up some of our top furniture picks below.

Belmar Striped Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Chair. Image via Anthropologie.

Bring the spirit of a Parisian street cafe to your home with this striped bistro chair that comes in four vibrant colours.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $198 (originally $248)

Portofino Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table. Image via Anthropologie.

Using the end cut of a tree trunk as a mold, this cement coffee table offers a natural yet industrial feel to any space.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $209 (originally $298)

Griffin Ceramic Stool. Image via Anthropologie.

Used for seating or as an end table, this ceramic stool features an intricate botanical-inspired print and woven handles.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $118 (originally $168)

Handwoven Alejandro Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Image via Anthropologie.

This carpet featuring a bold, graphic stripe design can be used to update any indoor or outdoor area of your home.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, from $126 (originally from $158)

Acapulco Indoor/Outdoor Chair. Image via Anthropologie.

A unique rope design makes up the seat of this chair that bring a minimalist feel to your decor.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $254 (originally $338)

Woven Bistro Indoor/Outdoor Bar Cart. Image via Anthropologie.

Save yourself the trouble of travelling indoors to create the perfect cocktail with this outdoor-friendly wheeled bar cart.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $349 (originally $498)

Greta Indoor/Outdoor Pillow. Image via Anthropologie.

Add some texture to your outdoor seating areas with this fringed pillow that invites you to sit down and relax.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $51 (originally $68)

Pacific Hammock Chair. Image via Anthropologie.

Handcrafted from soft spun yarn, this knit hammock brings the feeling of island life to your porch or balcony.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $160 (originally $228)

Clare V. for Anthropologie La Plage Beach Umbrella. Image via Anthropologie.

Bring some shade to your favourite sunny spot in the yard, or take it along with you for your next trip to the beach.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $244 (originally $348)

Parker Lounge Chair. Image via Anthropologie.

Relax poolside in style with this striped lounge chair that adjusts to your desired reclined position.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $1,399 (originally $1,998)

