Today 's Savannah Guthrie Digs Mic Out of Her Shirt Live on Air: 'It Was All Very Innocent'

Savannah Guthrie is experiencing some technical difficulties.

The Today show anchor — who is broadcasting from her home amid coronavirus — was caught reaching down her shirt live on-air Thursday when her microphone slipped off her collar.

"Right before we came on, my mic dropped down my shirt, and I knew I was supposed to read the intro, so I just made the decision to reach down and get it," she said, laughing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The moment occurred while Guthrie, 48, was on a split-screen with co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. As Guthrie began digging down her shirt, Kotb tried to hold back her laughter.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photos of Her 'Master' Husband Cutting Their Kids' Hair at Home

.@savannahguthrie is having a little trouble with her microphone this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/vqsyacps11 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2020

"I'm sorry, but that timing was perfect," said Kotb, 55. "I see a meme in your future."

"It was all very innocent!" Guthrie added as Al Roker shook his head in disbelief.

"I'm glad you got it," said Melvin, 40.

Like most of the Today show crew, Guthrie is currently filming remotely from her upstate New York home to practice social-distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And while the microphone incident happened on-air, this isn't the first obstacle she's had to overcome while working from home. Last month, Guthrie took a stab at coloring her own hair.

Guthrie enlisted the virtual help of celebrity colorist Rita Hazan to help walk her through the process, which she documented on her social media.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Text Message from Her 5-Year-Old Daughter: 'I Miss You'

Story continues

“Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram, joking that her 3-year-old son was assisting her.

With her hair clipped into sections and what appeared to be a customized hair color formula in front of her, Guthrie talked to Hazan over FaceTime to make sure she applied the dye in the right places so her color turned out great.

The star’s friends and fans cheered her on in the comments of her Instagram post. Today contributor Jill Martin said: “Ha! Just got my color today…. hope I got the right color."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.