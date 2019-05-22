Today's MLB DFS Picks: Advice, strategy for Wednesday's DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

We have a 10-game main daily fantasy baseball slate on Wednesday night. The pitching is strong and the pricing is tight, especially on DraftKings, so we've included a few more values than usual in the MLB DFS Playbook.

Today's MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel advice for Wednesday, May 22

SP: Rich Hill, Dodgers @ Rays. Hill had best start of the season in his last start at Cincinnati, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out 10 without allowing a walk. This was vintage Hill, and it was nice to see considering how his season has started. He has a tough matchup versus the Rays, but is a nice play in GPPs, especially if you are looking to pair him with a cheap option on DraftKings.

C: James McCann, Tigers @ Astros. McCann has a bad matchup with Gerrit Cole today, but he has been fantastic this season. He is hitting .343 with four home runs, and it is not like he has been only facing bums. He's definitely worth a play at his reduced rate for playing against a stud.

1B: Josh Bell, Pirates vs. Rockies. Bell has been the fantasy MVP so far this season. He is hitting .325 with 14 home runs and has taken major jumps in his statcast data. Shockingly enough, as bad as Jon Gray has been at home, he has been worse on the road, having given up seven home runs on the road and sporting a 5.09 ERA.

2B: Addison Russell, Cubs vs. Phillies. Russell is dealing with a small sample, but he has looked good at the plate. Most important, he is playing almost every day and getting on base. He is cheap and has a nice matchup today versus rookie soft tosser Cole Irwin.

SS Scott Kingery Phillies @ Cubs. Kingery should play against most lefties, and Cole Hamels is on the mound today. It is a tough matchup, but Kingery was hot before the injury, so it may just be a matter of time before he breaks out again.

3B: Gio Urshela, Yankees @ Orioles. Urshela has been money in cash games this season and while the price has gone up, he is a pretty safe bet with his .336 average. He has also begun to hit for a bit of power. He is facing Dan Straily in Baltimore, so he has a great matchup today.

OF: Austin Dean, Marlins @ Tigers. Dean only has 22 at-bats this season, but he back in the majors now and should play versus more lefties than not. He has a great matchup today versus Daniel Norris, who has struggled this season. Dean is another good punt play.

