Today's MLB DFS Picks: Advice, strategy for Tuesday's DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

We are working off of a 13-game DraftKings main slate tonight (15 games on FanDuel...maybe). There are lots of solid pitching options today, so it should be a fun daily fantasy baseball slate to work with. However, DraftKings has removed the White Sox and Royals game from the slate as the suspended game from yesterday will finish today, and there is no set time for the start for the originally scheduled game for today. FanDuel is doing something even weirder. If the game starts early tonight, no points will be counted. If it doesn’t, points will be counted. Fade accordingly.

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of Tuesday's Fantasy Alarm's MLB DFS Playbook. For full analysis every day and more ways to dominate your daily fantasy baseball competition, check out DFS site-specific advice and the rest of Fantasy Alarm's great season-long and DFS tools available to subscribers.

MORE: Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today's MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel advice for Tuesday, May 28

SP: Matthew Boyd, Tigers @ Orioles. Boyd has been fantastic this season on the back of a giant increase in his swinging-strike rate that has led to a improved overall strikeout rate. He faces off against an Orioles team that strikes out a ton and is challenged offensively.

C: Buster Posey, Giants @ Marlins. Posey is our top catcher play of the day on DK. He has the fifth highest point total for the day and is only $3,200. It has been a disappointing year for the former All-Star, but he has some power and gets on base. Better for cash than GPPs, but he is worth running out there.

MORE TUESDAY MLB: SP rankings | Betting picks

Story continues

1B: Matt Olson, A's vs. Angels. The fear when Matt Olson hit the IL was that hamate injuries can sap power. However, he has hit five home runs since he returned and even gotten some bunt singles against the shift. Olson is very affordable and a pretty nice play in a GPP.

2B: Brian Dozier, Nationals @ Braves. Dozier has struggled this year and has a tough matchup, but he has always crushed lefthanded pitching and this year is no different. He is hitting .368 against southpaws and faces Max Fried in Atlanta.

SS: Javier Baez, Cubs @ Astros. Baez is healthy again and crushing the ball. He has 13 home runs and is hitting .310 this season. He has a nice matchup with Corbin Martin in Houston, so he is definitely worth paying up for if you can’t afford Trevor Story.

3B: Renato Nunez, Orioles vs. Tigers. Nunez always hits for power, but he is hitting for average against lefties so far this season. He is sporting a .295 average against southpaws and faces off against tough lefty Matt Boyd, who people will fade him against.

OF: David Dahl, Rockies vs. Diamondbacks. Dahl is also affordable for a Rockie at home, but he just creamed a homer last night. Dahl has been a bit disappointing from an upside play, but he has been very safe, especially at home.

CW. Smith (R) NYM@LA

Tue 10:10 S. Matz (L) $2100 $ $

For more player recommendations and analysis, become a Fantasy Alarm subscriber today!



