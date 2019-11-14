Today's Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Advice, strategy for Thursday's DraftKings, FanDuel NHL DFS contests

Thursday's NHL schedule features an eight-game slate for those in NHL DFS contests. With a solid pool of players to pick between for DraftKings and FanDuel GPP and cash lineups, Fantasy Alarm is here to help with a look at its daily fantasy hockey playbook.

Today's NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel advice for Thursday, Nov. 14

Center: Anze Kopitar, Kings vs. Red Wings. With the Bolts having such a high implied total, other favorites are somewhat bunched up behind them in that respect. The Kings are one of those teams as a -140 home favorite in a game with an over/under of six goals. Of the Panthers, Oilers and Kings, the home favorites bunched up behind Tampa, the Kings have the best matchup per my matchup stat. Kopitar is too expensive for my liking on FD, but he is priced reasonably on DK.

Wing: Yanni Gourde, Lightning vs. Rangers. Of Tampa's third-line wingers, Alex Killorn might be preferable given that he plays on the top PP unit. But Gourde is priced very well on both sites and could be useful salary relief. He doesn't play on the top PP unit, but he does see work on the second unit.

Wing: Mike Hoffman, Panthers vs. Jets. Hoffman is playing on Florida's second line, but he has a spot on the top PP unit and is priced better than any other Florida forward on either site. He's a good way to get some Florida exposure in cash.

Defenseman: Oscar Klefbom, Oilers vs. Blue Jackets. Klefbom is another Oiler to consider, particularly if it ends up being Werner in net. He plays on the top PP unit for the Oil, and he's priced much better on FD.

Defenseman: Cale Makar, Blue Jackets @ Oilers. Makar is still averaging a point per game 18 games into the season. His salaries are rising but still haven't risen to where they belong among the elite defensemen, particularly on FD. He plays on the top PP unit with MacKinnon, and his pair plays some with Mac's line at even. If you go with a Colorado stack, do it on FD, and Joonas Donskoi could be included.

Goalie: Jimmy Howard, Red Wings @ Kings. Whether it is Howard or Jonathan Bernier in net for the Wings, they'll be a GPP option. The Kings lead the league in shots on goal per game, and the Wings allow slightly more shots on goal than average, so the Detroit goaltended should see a ton of rubber. That means upside potential.

WJ. Huberdeau WPG@FLA




