Today's Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Advice, strategy for Tuesday's DraftKings, FanDuel NHL DFS contests

Tuesday's NHL schedule features an nine-game slate for those in NHL DFS contests. With a lot of players to pick between for DraftKings and FanDuel GPP and cash lineups, Fantasy Alarm is here to help with a look at its daily fantasy hockey playbook.

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of Tuesday's Fantasy Alarm's NHL DFS Playbook. For full analysis every day and more ways to dominate your daily fantasy hockey competition, check out DFS site-specific advice and the rest of Fantasy Alarm's great season-long and DFS tools available to subscribers.

MORE: Free one-week trial of Fantasy Alarm's PRO tools

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today's NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel advice for Tuesday, Nov. 12

Center: Max Domi, Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets. Which Habs to use depend on their pricing on each site, and Domi's line is priced better on FD. Joel Armia plays on Domi's wing, and they play on the top PP unit together, making them a good mini-stack. Armia is particularly well priced on FD.

Wing: Alex Galchenyuk, Penguins @ Rangers. Galchenyuk is a reasonably priced way to get Pens exposure under 5K. He's got a spot on the top PP unit, and he plays with Jake Guentzel at even strength. Guentzel is a little pricey for my liking without being centered by Crosby.

Wing: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers @ Sharks. Connor McDavid and Draisaitl are an expensive mini-stack, but their upside is so high in the matchup. Perhaps they're priced a bit better on DK, but the cap is softer on FD, so they can be used in GPPs on either site.

Story continues

Defenseman: Matt Grzelcyk, Bruins vs. Panthers. With Torey Krug already ruled out for tonight's game, Grzelcyk will take his spot on the top PP unit. His pair already skates the most at even strength with the Patrice Bergeon line, so he's going to be on the ice a lot with BOS1. He's minimum price on FD and only $500 over minimum on DK.

Defenseman: Matthew Dumba, Wild @ Kings. Dumba is one of the better values on the blue line on both sites, so he could be used as one-off salary relief. However, he also makes sense in a DK MIN1 GPP stack as he plays the most with that line at even stength, and he plays on a PP unit with Staal and Zuccarello.

Goalie: Carey Price, Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets. Price is my highest projected goalie of the slate. The Habs are one of four big favorites tonight, and he has some upside and room for error in the matchup with Columbus.

WA. GalchenyukPIT@NYR

Tue 7:30 $4800 $4900 $15 See above.

For more player recommendations and analysis, become a Fantasy Alarm subscriber today !



