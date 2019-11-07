Today's Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Advice, strategy for Thursday's DraftKings, FanDuel NHL DFS contests

Thursday's NHL schedule features an 11-game slate for those in NHL DFS contests. With a ton of players to choose from for DraftKings and FanDuel GPP and cash lineups, Fantasy Alarm is here to help with a look at its daily fantasy hockey playbook.

Today's NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel advice for Thursday, Nov. 7

Center: William Karlsson, Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs. Karlsson collected a pair of assists for the second-straight contest on Tuesday, pushing his point streak to 5 games.

Wing: Filip Forsberg, Predators @ Avalanche. Forsberg has notched the fifth-most points for any NHL player against the Avalanche with 26 (13 goals, 13 assists) in 24 games.

Wing: Mark Stone, Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs. Stone has contributed to 18 Las Vegas goals this season, with eight goals and 10 assists. He has burned the Maple Leafs for 10 goals and 30 points in 21 games.

Defenseman: Thomas Chabot, Senators vs. Kings. Chabot has four points in his last six games, along with 17 shots in that span. The shot totals provide a good floor for Chabot.

Defenseman: Quinn Hughes, Canucks @ Blackhawks. Hughes has been a huge part of the Canucks' power play, with eight of his 11 points coming on the man advantage.

Goalie: Anders Nilsson, Senators vs. Kings. Nilsson was sharp in his last outing stopping, 32-of-34 shots in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. He has a solid .922 save percentage in his six appearances.

