Today's Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best starting pitchers, streamers for Monday, June 17

It's a strong set of SP rankings for Monday's MLB DFS slate. Check out the full list, complete with FanDuel and DraftKings prices, ahead of making your daily fantasy baseball picks.

For a slightly abbreviated Monday schedule with few aces on the mound, our SP rankings are surprisingly strong. Favorable matchups for a few relatively mediocre pitchers give us several affordable MLB DFS sleepers, especially on DraftKings.

The highlight of our rankings is the return of Mike Clevinger (@ Rangers). An upper back strain has kept Clevinger on the shelf since early April. Clevinger absolutely dominated in his first two outings, throwing 12 scoreless innings with 22 Ks. His rehab stint didn't go quite as well, as he gave up four runs in 7.1 innings (nine Ks), but clearly the Indians feel he's ready. He might be on a strict pitch count, which obviously limits his value -- especially on FanDuel where quality starts matter -- but he's still worth considering.

Based on matchups, Kenta Maeda (vs. Giants), Lance Lynn (vs. Indians), Felix Pena (@ Blue Jays), Miles Mikolas (vs. Marlins), and Mike Fiers (vs. Orioles) all look like solid options at various price points. Fiers, Mikolas, and Pena are particularly good SP2 options on DK.

As far as fades, Luis Castillo (vs. Astros) has a tough matchup on paper, but given Houston's injuries and Castillo's talent, we're not overly worried about him. Jose Berrios (vs. Red Sox) is also in a tough spot, but his home ERA is a full run better than his road mark, making him a decent option, too. Yonny Chirinos (@ Yankees) and Masahiro Tanaka (vs. Rays) are probably in the worst spots among high-priced SPs.

Check the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center closer to lineup lock for the latest weather reports.

MORE MONDAY MLB: DFS picks | Bettting picks (coming soon)

Today's Daily Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: Monday, June 17

(O) = Opener | (PLR) = Primary Long Reliever

Rank

Pitcher

Team

Opponent

Opp. wRC+ vs. LHP (rank)

Opp. wRC+ vs. RHP (rank)

FD

DK

1

Mike Soroka

Braves

vs. Mets

N/A

95 (14th)

$10,200

$10,500

2

Luis Castillo

Reds

vs. Astros

N/A

115 (3rd)

$10,000

$10,000

3

Jose Berrios

Twins

vs. Red Sox

N/A

112 (T-6th)

$9,600

$10,300

4

Mike Clevinger

Indians

@ Rangers

N/A

103 (11th)

$9,800

$8,700

5

Kenta Maeda

Dodgers

vs. Giants

N/A

79 (27th)

$8,600

$9,000

6

Zack Wheeler

Mets

@ Braves

N/A

105 (T-9th)

$9,200

$9,200

7

Lance Lynn

Rangers

vs. Indians

N/A

86 (T-23rd)

$9,300

$9,500

8

Yonny Chirinos

Rays

@ Yankees

N/A

114 (T-4th)

N/A

$8,800

9

Masahiro Tanaka

Yankees

vs. Rays

N/A

114 (T-4th)

$9,000

$8,000

10

Felix Pena

Angels

@ Blue Jays

N/A

78 (28th)

$6,600

$6,700

11

Miles Mikolas

Cardinals

vs. Marlins

N/A

77 (29th)

$7,000

$6,400

12

Jake Arrieta

Phillies

@ Nationals

N/A

88 (T-21st)

$7,900

$7,300

13

Patrick Corbin

Nationals

vs. Phillies

100 (12th)

N/A

$9,400

$8,200

14

Joey Lucchesi

Padres

vs. Brewers

106 (T-8th)

N/A

$8,100

$8,600

15

Mike Fiers

A's

vs. Orioles

N/A

84 (25th)

$7,600

$7,700

16

Tommy Milone (PLR)

Mariners

vs. Royals

72 (T-27th)

N/A

$6,400

$6,900

17

Danny Duffy

Royals

@ Mariners

111 (7th)

N/A

$7,300

$7,500

18

Elieser Hernandez

Marlins

@ Cardinals

N/A

94 (15th)

$6,100

$5,900

19

Rick Porcello

Red Sox

@ Twins

N/A

121 (1st)

$7,200

$7,000

20

Wade Miley

Astros

@ Reds

87 (23rd)

N/A

$8,400

$8,400

21

Jhoulys Chacin

Brewers

@ Padres

N/A

88 (T-21st)

$6,300

$6,900

22

Andrew Cashner

Orioles

@ A's

N/A

93 (16th)

$6,500

$6,200

23

Edwin Jackson

Blue Jays

vs. Angels

N/A

112 (T-6th)

$5,600

$4,200

24

Tyler Beede

Giants

@ Dodgers

N/A

116 (2nd)

$5,700

$5,400

25

Gerson Bautista (O)

Mariners

vs. Royals

N/A

91 (17th)

N/A

$4,000

wRC+ is defined by Fangraphs as "[measuring] how a player’s wRC compares with league average after controlling for park effects. League average for position players is 100, and every point above 100 is a percentage point above league average. For example, a 125 wRC+ means a player created 25% more runs than a league average hitter would have in the same number of plate appearances. Similarly, every point below 100 is a percentage point below league average, so a 80 wRC+ means a player created 20% fewer runs than league average." For more on the stat, click here.

