Today's Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best starting pitchers, streamers for Monday, June 17

For a slightly abbreviated Monday schedule with few aces on the mound, our SP rankings are surprisingly strong. Favorable matchups for a few relatively mediocre pitchers give us several affordable MLB DFS sleepers, especially on DraftKings.
The highlight of our rankings is the return of Mike Clevinger (@ Rangers). An upper back strain has kept Clevinger on the shelf since early April. Clevinger absolutely dominated in his first two outings, throwing 12 scoreless innings with 22 Ks. His rehab stint didn't go quite as well, as he gave up four runs in 7.1 innings (nine Ks), but clearly the Indians feel he's ready. He might be on a strict pitch count, which obviously limits his value -- especially on FanDuel where quality starts matter -- but he's still worth considering.
Based on matchups, Kenta Maeda (vs. Giants), Lance Lynn (vs. Indians), Felix Pena (@ Blue Jays), Miles Mikolas (vs. Marlins), and Mike Fiers (vs. Orioles) all look like solid options at various price points. Fiers, Mikolas, and Pena are particularly good SP2 options on DK.
As far as fades, Luis Castillo (vs. Astros) has a tough matchup on paper, but given Houston's injuries and Castillo's talent, we're not overly worried about him. Jose Berrios (vs. Red Sox) is also in a tough spot, but his home ERA is a full run better than his road mark, making him a decent option, too. Yonny Chirinos (@ Yankees) and Masahiro Tanaka (vs. Rays) are probably in the worst spots among high-priced SPs.
Check the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center closer to lineup lock for the latest weather reports.
Today's Daily Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: Monday, June 17
(O) = Opener | (PLR) = Primary Long Reliever
1
Mike Soroka
Braves
vs. Mets
N/A
95 (14th)
$10,200
$10,500
2
Luis Castillo
Reds
vs. Astros
N/A
115 (3rd)
$10,000
$10,000
3
Jose Berrios
Twins
vs. Red Sox
N/A
112 (T-6th)
$9,600
$10,300
4
Mike Clevinger
Indians
@ Rangers
N/A
103 (11th)
$9,800
$8,700
5
Kenta Maeda
Dodgers
vs. Giants
N/A
79 (27th)
$8,600
$9,000
6
Zack Wheeler
Mets
@ Braves
N/A
105 (T-9th)
$9,200
$9,200
7
Lance Lynn
Rangers
vs. Indians
N/A
86 (T-23rd)
$9,300
$9,500
8
Yonny Chirinos
Rays
@ Yankees
N/A
114 (T-4th)
N/A
$8,800
9
Masahiro Tanaka
Yankees
vs. Rays
N/A
114 (T-4th)
$9,000
$8,000
10
Felix Pena
Angels
@ Blue Jays
N/A
78 (28th)
$6,600
$6,700
11
Miles Mikolas
Cardinals
vs. Marlins
N/A
77 (29th)
$7,000
$6,400
12
Jake Arrieta
Phillies
@ Nationals
N/A
88 (T-21st)
$7,900
$7,300
13
Patrick Corbin
Nationals
vs. Phillies
100 (12th)
N/A
$9,400
$8,200
14
Joey Lucchesi
Padres
vs. Brewers
106 (T-8th)
N/A
$8,100
$8,600
15
Mike Fiers
A's
vs. Orioles
N/A
84 (25th)
$7,600
$7,700
16
Tommy Milone (PLR)
Mariners
vs. Royals
72 (T-27th)
N/A
$6,400
$6,900
17
Danny Duffy
Royals
@ Mariners
111 (7th)
N/A
$7,300
$7,500
18
Elieser Hernandez
Marlins
@ Cardinals
N/A
94 (15th)
$6,100
$5,900
19
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
@ Twins
N/A
121 (1st)
$7,200
$7,000
20
Wade Miley
Astros
@ Reds
87 (23rd)
N/A
$8,400
$8,400
21
Jhoulys Chacin
Brewers
@ Padres
N/A
88 (T-21st)
$6,300
$6,900
22
Andrew Cashner
Orioles
@ A's
N/A
93 (16th)
$6,500
$6,200
23
Edwin Jackson
Blue Jays
vs. Angels
N/A
112 (T-6th)
$5,600
$4,200
24
Tyler Beede
Giants
@ Dodgers
N/A
116 (2nd)
$5,700
$5,400
25
Gerson Bautista (O)
Mariners
vs. Royals
N/A
91 (17th)
N/A
$4,000
wRC+ is defined by Fangraphs as "[measuring] how a player’s wRC compares with league average after controlling for park effects. League average for position players is 100, and every point above 100 is a percentage point above league average. For example, a 125 wRC+ means a player created 25% more runs than a league average hitter would have in the same number of plate appearances. Similarly, every point below 100 is a percentage point below league average, so a 80 wRC+ means a player created 20% fewer runs than league average." For more on the stat, click here.