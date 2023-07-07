Today’s Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel

Mark Wood took five wickets on day one at Headingley - PA/Danny Lawson

A burst of breakneck speed from Mark Wood breathed life into England’s Ashes campaign as the third Test got off to a feisty start at Headingley.

Four days on from the stumping controversy that dogged the previous match at Lord’s, Wood bamboozled Australia with express pace that topped 96mph and claimed five for 34 in the tourists’ 263 all out.

A one-man show from comeback kid Mitch Marsh was responsible for the majority of those runs, but his breathtaking run-a-ball 118 would not have been possible had Joe Root not put him down at slip with just 12 to his name.

That was one of four drops for an England side whose collection of missed chances is starting to become a worrying theme of the summer.

Root, with 19 not out, has the chance to make amends with the bat on day two with England 68 for three in response.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s Test, although it was the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am (BST), and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P40 W7 L18 D15

Headingley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned into the Edgbaston Test than any other in Sky’s history, with the peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the figures for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes marshalled an extraordinary England heist.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package and shows Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remainder of the summer with a serious shoulder injury sustained during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Pope had a scan on Monday which confirmed that he had dislocated his right shoulder. It is the third serious shoulder injury of his career, although the previous two have been to his left shoulder. It will require surgery and rules him out for the remainder of the series with Australia.

“It’s a big blow for us,” said Joe Root, the former captain. “Ollie has been phenomenal over the past 18 months. He’s stepped up as vice-captain and the more responsibility that has been given to him we’ve got more out of him as a player.”

Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn.

Pope’s injury has been a partial factor in a rejigged England XI at Headingley. Harry Brook is promoted to number three, while Moeen Ali to offer a spin option and lower-order batting. Elsewhere, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood return, with Josh Tongue and James Anderson left out.

Australia squad for third Ashes Test

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for third Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however, because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.

What England are saying

Wood is convinced he can bowl even faster after reigniting England’s Ashes campaign with some blistering deliveries.

His opening four-over burst ended with Usman Khawaja’s leg stump flattened by a 94.6mph thunderbolt and was recorded by the CricViz database as the second quickest spell in England – he also owns top spot.

“It’s disappointing that this one wasn’t the first,” Wood said. “To have two of them is great but I keep wanting to get better and push, push, push, to make sure I can bowl even faster.

“It’s an incredible feeling. My mum and dad were here and to be able to raise the ball to them, it was the first time they’ve seen me get five wickets, was a pretty special moment.

“I was chomping at the bit a couple of games ago, so to finally get in now, I’m really, really happy. (Bowling quickly) just feels like you’ve got all this energy surging and you’re about to let it fly.

“When I was growing up you look up to players [such as Lee] and you think they’re amazing, you’d love to emulate them, so to be able to put my speeds against his is a great feeling.”

What Australia are saying

Marsh, the Australia batsman and their hero of day one, said: “In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I’ve worked really hard to control them.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve been dropped at Test cricket and you always need some luck. Today was my day. I’ve worked really hard where I can mentally take on the game like that. Everyone talks about playing their natural game and that’s what it was for me.”

