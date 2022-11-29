Today at the World Cup – England set up Senegal last-16 clash as Wales bow out

PA Sport Staff
England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal after securing top spot in Group B by emphatically ending Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years with a thumping 3-0 win.

Marcus Rashford’s brace and a Phil Foden goal eased Gareth Southgate’s men into the knockout stages at the expense of their near neighbours.

The United States, the Netherlands and Senegal also progressed on Tuesday, while Wales joined Iran, Ecuador and hosts Qatar in making an early exit.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.

Rashford makes his Marc

England’s Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wales
England's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wales

England were jeered off following Friday evening’s uninspiring goalless draw with the USA and a repeat looked on the cards at the end of a tight opening period devoid of chances.

But the contest sparked into life courtesy of quick-fire goals just after the restart.

Rashford, who squandered the best opportunity of a drab first half, made the crucial breakthrough by lashing home a free-kick before Foden justified public clamour for his inclusion by adding the second.

Rashford rubbed salt into Welsh wounds by moving level on three goals with the tournament’s top scorers to stake a claim for further starts, leaving Southgate with plenty of attacking options ahead of Sunday’s clash with Senegal.

Wales crash out

Gareth Bale, whose appearance against England was cut short by a hamstring injury, is not contemplating international retirement
Gareth Bale, whose appearance against England was cut short by a hamstring injury, is not contemplating international retirement

Wales needed a mini miracle to prolong their first World Cup campaign since 1958 and never threatened to pull it off.

Following a dismal display against Iran, Robert Page’s men were second best from the outset at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

A painful derby loss in which there was a distinct gulf in quality was a disappointing end to a memorable journey and compounded by the loss of star man Gareth Bale at half-time to a hamstring injury.

Yet, for generations of Welsh fans, the chance to see their country on the world stage is an unforgettable experience and one they hope will not take a further 64 years to be repeated. They will also be heartened by Bale talking down the prospect of imminent international retirement.

Concussion concerns

Wales defender Neco Williams suffered a head injury against England
Wales defender Neco Williams suffered a head injury against England

Not for the first time at this tournament, there were serious question marks about the handling of head injuries.

Wales defender Neco Williams was floored by a thumping first-half drive from Rashford but, following on-field treatment, initially carried on.

The incident provoked criticism from brain injury charity Headway, while former England captain Alan Shearer passionately called on the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to immediately introduce temporary concussion substitutions.

“What on earth, are IFAB waiting for? Do it now,” said Shearer on BBC One.

Potent Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo underlined his status as one of the hottest prospects in Europe by securing a small piece of history to help the Netherlands top Group A.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, became the first Dutchman to score in each of his first three World Cup matches after claiming the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar.

The win for Louis Van Gaal’s men was sealed by Frenkie De Jong and ultimately ensured they avoided meeting England in round two.

The United States, who defeated Iran 1-0 later in the day thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal, await the Dutch.

Senegal edge Ecuador

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly picked an opportune moment to end a lengthy wait for his maiden international goal as Senegal snatched a last-16 spot from Ecuador in a nervy winner-takes-all Group A clash.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo had only just cancelled out a penalty from Watford forward Ismaila Sarr to put the South Americans in the box seat when captain Koulibaly – winning his 67th cap – decisively fired his side back ahead following a free-kick.

The crucial goal put Senegal into the knockout stages for the first time since their World Cup debut in 2002. A showdown against England is their reward.

Picture of the day

The Wales players applaud their supporters after defeat to England
The Wales players applaud their supporters after defeat to England


Tweet of the day

Who’s up next?

Group D: Australia v Denmark (3pm, BBC Two)
Group D: Tunisia v France (3pm, BBC One)
Group C: Poland v Argentina (7pm, BBC One)
Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico (7pm, BBC Two)

