Today at the Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod’s comeback and more curling action
After a colourful if understated opening ceremony, the Winter Olympics kicked off in earnest on Saturday with the first full day of action in the Chinese capital.
Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far – and the highlights still to come.
What’s happened so far?
Katie Ormerod capped her remarkable comeback from a serious heel injury by competing in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition. The 24-year-old put down two solid runs but failed to make the cut for Sunday’s final, finishing in 19th place.
What’s coming up?
Mixed curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds could all but book their place in the semi-finals if they win their latest double header against the Czech Republic (0600 UK) and Italy (1200 UK). Kat Thomson and the Treacy brothers, Pharrell and Niall, go in short-track preliminaries, while Rupert Staudinger goes in the first two runs of the men’s luge.
Social media moment
Winter Olympian ✅
A proud @OrmerodKatie made her Olympic debut after bouncing back from 2018. #TeamGB | #Beijing2022
— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 5, 2022
Quote of the day
TV guide
Live Winter Olympics 2022 - BBC Two 0600 and 1145, BBC One 1000
Curling - Eurosport 2 0600
Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0130 (Sun), Eurosport 2 0300
Ice hockey - USA v Russia - Eurosport 1 1350
Ski jumping - Eurosport 1 0625, 1030
Cross-country skiing - Eurosport 1 0730
Speed skating - Eurosport 2 0830
Biathlon - Eurosport 1 0845
Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 1130
Short track speed skating - Eurosport 1220
Luge - Eurosport 2 1310
Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0130
Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0300 (Sun)