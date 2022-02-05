Today at the Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod’s comeback and more curling action

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
After a colourful if understated opening ceremony, the Winter Olympics kicked off in earnest on Saturday with the first full day of action in the Chinese capital.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
Katie Ormerod finished 19th in snowboard slopestyle qualifying (Francisco Seco/AP)

Katie Ormerod capped her remarkable comeback from a serious heel injury by competing in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition. The 24-year-old put down two solid runs but failed to make the cut for Sunday’s final, finishing in 19th place.

What’s coming up?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games &#x002013; February 3rd
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat could move closer to medal contention (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mixed curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds could all but book their place in the semi-finals if they win their latest double header against the Czech Republic (0600 UK) and Italy (1200 UK). Kat Thomson and the Treacy brothers, Pharrell and Niall, go in short-track preliminaries, while Rupert Staudinger goes in the first two runs of the men’s luge.

  • Live Winter Olympics 2022 - BBC Two 0600 and 1145, BBC One 1000

  • Curling - Eurosport 2 0600

  • Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0130 (Sun), Eurosport 2 0300

  • Ice hockey - USA v Russia - Eurosport 1 1350

  • Ski jumping - Eurosport 1 0625, 1030

  • Cross-country skiing - Eurosport 1 0730

  • Speed skating - Eurosport 2 0830

  • Biathlon - Eurosport 1 0845

  • Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 1130

  • Short track speed skating - Eurosport 1220

  • Luge - Eurosport 2 1310

  • Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0130

  • Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0300 (Sun)

