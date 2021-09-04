TODAY Weatherman Willard Scott Dead at 87

NBC News' Willard Scott on Today show in 1980

Legendary TODAY weatherman Willard Scott has died. He was 87.

Fellow weatherman Al Roker confirmed the sad news on Instagram Saturday afternoon.

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," wrote Roker.

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit," he added. "Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

Scott joined NBC in 1980 following a career in radio and children's television programming before making the move to meteorology. He replaced Bob Ryan and served in the position until his semi-retirement in 1996, when Roker joined the team full-time. Scott then fully retired in 2015.

The Alexandria, Virginia, native was also known for his many costumes, including Boy George, Carmen Miranda, Bozo the Clown, and even the very first Ronald McDonald.

However, according to NBC, the former page was perhaps best known for celebrating his fans as they turned 100 years old: "A feature that soared in popularity over the years, with images of centenarians appearing on Smucker's jelly jars while Scott recognized them in front of millions of viewers," recalled Scott's TV home.

Scott is survived by his daughters Mary and Sally, as well as wife Paris Keena.