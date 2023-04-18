Today is Tax Day! Extend Personal and Business Tax Deadlines by Filing Forms 4868 and 7004 with ExpressExtension.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 /Today is the deadline for taxpayers to file their personal tax returns with the IRS. It is also the deadline for C corporations, Trusts, and Estates to file Forms 1120 and 1041. In addition to these forms, there are several other business tax returns due today.

Failure to file income tax returns on time can lead to unwanted IRS penalties, for businesses and individual taxpayers. The best option for taxpayers that need more time to file is to request an IRS tax extension.

Individuals can file an extension Form 4868 to extend their personal tax deadline, while businesses should file Form 7004 . Both are automatic extensions and provide up to 6 additional months to file. This means the deadline will be extended to October 16, 2023.

These extension forms must be filed by midnight today for the IRS to approve the request. ExpressExtension offers the perfect solution for filing a last-minute extension with the IRS.

ExpressExtension is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that provides a simple, secure, and accurate solution for last-minute tax extension requests. Taxpayers and other required filers can complete and transmit their extension within minutes and receive instant updates from the IRS on the status of their return.

ExpressExtension has a solution for individuals, businesses, and tax professionals.

Tax professionals can save money with volume-based pricing, upload information in bulk for all of their clients, and then easily track the status of each extension from transmission until approval.

ExpressExtension takes the risk out of filing! Under their Express Guarantee, filers whose forms are rejected by the IRS as duplicate filings receive a full refund of the filing fee. If the forms are rejected for any other errors, the filers are able to correct and retransmit the rejected forms at no additional cost.

If their clients have any questions during the filing process, ExpressExtension's dedicated customer support team can be easily reached via Live Chat, phone, and email.

When asked about the deadline, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressExtension, Agie Sundaram responded, "Today is the last chance for businesses and individual taxpayers to file an extension for their tax return deadlines. Anyone that is struggling with their deadline can easily file a tax extension with ExpressExtension .We offer a user-friendly filing process and an excellent customer support team that will be working extended hours today to ensure our clients file their extensions successfully."

To file an extension Form 4868 or 7004, visit ExpressExtension.com to create a free account and get started.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004 , 4868 , 8868 , and 8809 . With ExpressExtension, businesses and individuals can also complete and download their tax extension forms for certain states.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes ACAwise, TaxBandits, Tax990, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

